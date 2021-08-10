Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crestone, CO

Job alert: These Crestone jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Crestone Digest
Crestone Digest
 4 days ago

(CRESTONE, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Crestone.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crestone:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bNR3jKl00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Alamosa, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Mental Health Clinician (Remote)

🏛️ San Luis Valley Behavioral Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $47,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: REMOTE OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE SIGN-ON BONUS AND RELOCATION STIPENDS ARE AVAILABLE PAY RATE: $47,000/Yearly LICENSED CANDIDATES MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A HIGHER INCOME RATE Position Overview ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Assistant Manager & Camp Host

🏛️ Rustic Rook Resort

📍 Mosca, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Assistant Manager & Camp Host to join our team! You will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the activities of a 30 site glampground. Position is seasonal - April-October ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Stock Clerk- Materials Management

🏛️ San Luis Valley Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you detail-orientated, have great communication skills and want to work in a healthcare environment? If you have previous experience with computerized inventory control and materials handling, we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1670.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $1,670 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alamosa, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Crestone Digest

Crestone Digest

Crestone, CO
15
Followers
240
Post
619
Views
ABOUT

With Crestone Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Crestone, CO
City
Alamosa, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Materials Management#Life Insurance#Glampground#Spanish#Az Co#Drivers Earn#Drivers Alamosa#Drivers Avg#Cpm Great Benefits#Cdl A Company Drivers#Bluepipes Alamosa#Mynela Staffing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy