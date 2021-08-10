Job alert: These Crestone jobs are accepting applications

(CRESTONE, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Crestone.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crestone:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Alamosa, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Mental Health Clinician (Remote)

🏛️ San Luis Valley Behavioral Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $47,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: REMOTE OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE SIGN-ON BONUS AND RELOCATION STIPENDS ARE AVAILABLE PAY RATE: $47,000/Yearly LICENSED CANDIDATES MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A HIGHER INCOME RATE Position Overview ...

4. Assistant Manager & Camp Host

🏛️ Rustic Rook Resort

📍 Mosca, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Assistant Manager & Camp Host to join our team! You will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the activities of a 30 site glampground. Position is seasonal - April-October ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Stock Clerk- Materials Management

🏛️ San Luis Valley Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you detail-orientated, have great communication skills and want to work in a healthcare environment? If you have previous experience with computerized inventory control and materials handling, we ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1670.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $1,670 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alamosa, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...