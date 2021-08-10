No experience necessary — Concord companies hiring now

(Concord, NC) These companies are hiring Concord residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Concord, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DLT3 Concord, NC (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DLT3 - Concord - 413 Goodman Road, Concord ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Concord, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

3. CDL-B Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $20/Hour + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ FreshPoint - Charlotte

📍 Kannapolis, NC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FreshPoint is Hiring CDL Class B Drivers for Delivery Routes $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

4. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

5. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Concord, NC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Concord, NC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Concord, NC

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

9. Entry-Level Life and Health Insurance Sales- Receive World-Class Training - Earn Over 150K 1st Year

🏛️ Symmetry Insurance

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Organization Description: Before you read further, please DO NOT apply if you are NOT interested in the following: *Commission Sales *Residual Income from Renewals *Bonus Programs *Scheduling Your ...