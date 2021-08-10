No experience necessary — Concord companies hiring now
(Concord, NC) These companies are hiring Concord residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Concord, NC
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DLT3 Concord, NC (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DLT3 - Concord - 413 Goodman Road, Concord ...
2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Concord, NC
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
3. CDL-B Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $20/Hour + $5k Sign-On
🏛️ FreshPoint - Charlotte
📍 Kannapolis, NC
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
FreshPoint is Hiring CDL Class B Drivers for Delivery Routes $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...
4. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote
🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States
📍 Charlotte, NC
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...
5. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
🏛️ Tyson Foods
📍 Concord, NC
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...
6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Concord, NC
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Charlotte, NC
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On
🏛️ Transport America - Solo
📍 Concord, NC
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...
9. Entry-Level Life and Health Insurance Sales- Receive World-Class Training - Earn Over 150K 1st Year
🏛️ Symmetry Insurance
📍 Charlotte, NC
💰 $300,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Organization Description: Before you read further, please DO NOT apply if you are NOT interested in the following: *Commission Sales *Residual Income from Renewals *Bonus Programs *Scheduling Your ...
Comments / 0