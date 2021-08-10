Cancel
Concord, NC

No experience necessary — Concord companies hiring now

Concord News Watch
 4 days ago

(Concord, NC) These companies are hiring Concord residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bNR3fnr00

1. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Concord, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DLT3 Concord, NC (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DLT3 - Concord - 413 Goodman Road, Concord ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Concord, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-B Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $20/Hour + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ FreshPoint - Charlotte

📍 Kannapolis, NC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FreshPoint is Hiring CDL Class B Drivers for Delivery Routes $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Concord, NC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Concord, NC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Concord, NC

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Entry-Level Life and Health Insurance Sales- Receive World-Class Training - Earn Over 150K 1st Year

🏛️ Symmetry Insurance

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Organization Description: Before you read further, please DO NOT apply if you are NOT interested in the following: *Commission Sales *Residual Income from Renewals *Bonus Programs *Scheduling Your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

