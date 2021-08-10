Job alert: These jobs are open in Mooreton

(MOORETON, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mooreton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mooreton:

1. Massage Therapist

🏛️ Massage Envy

📍 Christine, ND

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Are you concerned about having a therapeutic space to practice massage with precautions in place to promote the safety of you and your clients? Massage Envy franchisees have never been more ...

2. Travel LPN / LVN - Long Term Care - $1,260 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Breckenridge, MN

💰 $1,260 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a LPN / LVN Long Term Care for a travel job in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: LPN / ...

3. Entry Level Factory Positions

🏛️ Minn-Dak Farmer's Cooperative

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$2000 Sign On Bonus Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative in Wahpeton, ND, is a sugarbeet processing facility located in the southern end of the Red River Valley. The approximately 500 shareholder/growers who ...

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

5. Diesel Technician - Earn $24.90/Hour + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Sysco - North Dakota Diesel Technician

📍 Barney, ND

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring Diesel Technicians Earn $24.90/Hour + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute to the success of a dynamic ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

7. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

8. CDL Class A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekends!! Up to $1,500 per week! Guaranteed Pay! TV/Fri...

🏛️ Total Logistics Inc.

📍 New Effington, SD

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home Weekends!! Guaranteed Pay!!SOB!!Great Equipment-TV & Refrigerator!! Leading logistics company, Total Logistics Inc., is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Truck Drivers for Regional ...

9. CDL Driver

🏛️ Hinman Farm

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL Driverfor 2021 grain and sugar beet harvest wanted. Truck and housing provided, $25 per hour. Wahpeton, ND area. Mid-Sept thru mid-Nov 2021. Call Alex @ 701-640-3065 or email farm_nd@rrt.net ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...