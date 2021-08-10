Work remotely in Lewisville — these positions are open now
(Lewisville, NC) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.
1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
DISH
Clemmons, NC
$40,000 yearly
Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
2. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention
DISH
Clemmons, NC
$29 hourly
Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
3. Customer Service Representative: Healthcare - Work From Home
FCR
Salisbury, NC
$27,560 yearly
Full-Time
Job Description:
**** THIS IS A REMOTE WORK FROM HOME POSITION. **** **** YOU MUST LIVE IN THE SAME STATE AS THE POSITION TO BE ELIGIBLE **** Join FCR's Work from Home Customer Service Representative Healthcare Team today
4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive
NexRep
Winston-Salem, NC
$10 hourly
Full-Time
Job Description:
" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...
5. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home
NexRep
Winston-Salem, NC
$10 hourly
Full-Time
Job Description:
As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...
6. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - High Point, NC
Anomaly Squared
High Point, NC
$10 hourly
Full-Time
Job Description:
Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...
