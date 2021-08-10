Work remotely in Lewisville — these positions are open now

(Lewisville, NC) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Clemmons, NC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Clemmons, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Customer Service Representative: Healthcare - Work From Home

🏛️ FCR

📍 Salisbury, NC

💰 $27,560 yearly

💼 Full-Time

**** THIS IS A REMOTE WORK FROM HOME POSITION. **** **** YOU MUST LIVE IN THE SAME STATE AS THE POSITION TO BE ELIGIBLE **** Join FCR's Work from Home Customer Service Representative Healthcare Team today

4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

5. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

6. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - High Point, NC

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 High Point, NC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...