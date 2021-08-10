Job alert: These Spicer jobs are accepting applications

(SPICER, MN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Spicer.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Spicer:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,800/Week - $5,000 Sign-On + Benefits

🏛️ Ryder - Minneapolis, MN - TJ Maxx Regional

📍 Cold Spring, MN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder Is Hiring Class A Company Drivers 2-3 Layovers per Week - Average $1,800 Per Week + $5,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2499 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Paynesville, MN

💰 $2,499 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standard Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Paynesville, MN. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2499 ...

3. Maintenance Technician - Multiple Openings

🏛️ Job Juncture

📍 Clara City, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Technician - Multiple Openings Day shift: 6am-6pm or Night shift: 6pm-6am $21-35/hour DOE Our Willmar, MN food manufacturing client is looking to hire multiple Maintenance Technicians on ...

4. Industrial Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Avon Plastics

📍 Paynesville, MN

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: Maintenance Technician is responsible for conducting preventative and repair maintenance on Washline, extrusion/injeciton machines and equipment. Knowledge Needed: * Mathematics ...

5. Warehouse Order Selector - Start at $18.20/Hour + $3,000 Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Performance Foodservice - Rogers, MN - Warehouse Order Selector

📍 Litchfield, MN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE GROUP IS NOW HIRING Order Selectors in Rogers, MN Starting Pay is $18.20/Hr for Training Average $25/Hr After Training $3,000 Hiring Bonus Medical, Dental, and Vision After 30 ...

6. Quality Control Technician - $20/hr.*

🏛️ Sparboe Farms, Inc.

📍 Litchfield, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our Sparboe team today! Full time and day shift available. Sparboe offers competitive pay and comprehensive benefits for you and eligible family members, including medical, dental, life and ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2327 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Paynesville, MN

💰 $2,327 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Paynesville, MN. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,273 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Paynesville, MN

💰 $2,273 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Paynesville, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30 ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,155 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Paynesville, MN

💰 $2,155 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Paynesville, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

10. Cool Fuel/Arfsten Over the Road Driver

🏛️ Lube-Tech Services, LLC

📍 Willmar, MN

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What you will enjoy about being a part of the Cool Fuel / Arfsten family: * Competitive benefits starting on your first day, with medical plans as low as $14 per check (including medical, dental ...