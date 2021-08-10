Work remotely in Goldsboro — these positions are open now
(Goldsboro, NC) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.
1. Sales Agent Wanted - Training & Leads - Work From Home
🏛️ Hiring Dept. - Financial Group
📍 Goldsboro, NC
💰 $200,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Are you Driven? Hungry? AND Motivated? We are looking for strong candidates that are ready for a career. We work closely together to ensure success within our team. At our Agency we thrive on success ...
2. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 5
📍 Goldsboro, NC
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...
3. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home
🏛️ NexRep
📍 Wilson, NC
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...
4. General Manager/Operator
🏛️ BISCUITVILLE INC
📍 Clayton, NC
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Experienced Job Location 173 - Clayton, NC Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $45,000.00 - $60,000.00 Salary/year Travel Percentage Up ...
5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Goldsboro, NC
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
6. Administrator Coordinator
🏛️ Repairers of the Breach Inc
📍 Goldsboro, NC
💰 $35,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
JOB ANNOUNCEMENT Organization: Repairers of the Breach, Inc Job Title: Administrative Coordinator Reports To: Director Safety and Security Category: Full time Job location: Goldsboro, NC (Remote may ...
