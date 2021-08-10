Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Half Moon Bay, CA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Half Moon Bay

Posted by 
HMB Local Updates
HMB Local Updates
 4 days ago

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Half Moon Bay.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Half Moon Bay:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNR2ve200

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Daly City, CA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Salesforce Administrator

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salesforce Administrator If you are a Salesforce Administrator with experience, please read on! What You Will Be Doing -Participate in scrum meetings -configure apex and lightning -workflows, process ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. L&D Operations Coordinator

🏛️ The Mom Project

📍 Menlo Park, CA

💰 $52 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Through their family of apps and services, they are building a different kind of company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Daly City, CA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $24.55/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Remodeling and Fixturing Coordinator

🏛️ Pet Food Express

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Remodeling and Fixture Coordinator Pet Food Express is looking for a detail oriented and efficient Retail Remodeling and Fixturing Coordinator to join our highly collaborative and fast-paced ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Half Moon Bay, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DFA5 San Francisco, CA (Starting Pay $21.50 /hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DFA5- 400-438 Littlefield Avenue, South San Francisco, CA ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Partners Personnel

📍 Hayward, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Schedule: 6:30am or 7:00am start time - 8 hours- M-F General Purpose Interact with customers to provide and process information in response to inquiries, concerns and requests about products and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Office Assistant

🏛️ Confidential

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description:HireArt is helping an innovative rideshare company find an Office Assistant to manage the office workspace. In this role, you will be the face of the company. You will be responsible for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. FedEx - Package Handler, Warehouse

🏛️ FedEx Ground PH US

📍 Alameda, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 295447BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Mobile Mechanic - Flexible Shifts

🏛️ YourMechanic

📍 Redwood City, CA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wanted Experienced Mechanic: Earn Upto $70/hr Flexible work hours, Contactless, Safe What we are looking for: * Have at least 5 years of professional auto repair shop experience * Have a working ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

HMB Local Updates

HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay, CA
84
Followers
339
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With HMB Local Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
City
Daly City, CA
City
South San Francisco, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Salesforce#L D#The Mom Project#Retail Remodeling#Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

House-hunt Half Moon Bay: What’s on the market

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay diesel price check reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Half Moon Bay, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Half Moon Bay area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.29, at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.39, listed at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd.
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Half Moon Bay

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Half Moon Bay area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Half Moon Bay area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.29, at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.39, listed at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd.
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Where's the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay?

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) According to Half Moon Bay gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas. InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Comments / 0

Community Policy