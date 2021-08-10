Job alert: These Clearlake jobs are accepting applications

(CLEARLAKE, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Clearlake companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clearlake:

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Upper Lake, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

2. Travel Cath Lab Technologist - $2,137 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Deer Park, CA

💰 $2,137 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Cath Lab Technologist for a travel job in Deer Park, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cath Lab Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health ...

3. Refrigeration Service Technician

🏛️ Refrigeration Technology Inc.

📍 Middletown, CA

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for two refrigeration service technicians with experience with water chillers and glycol chillers . We Design, Build , Install and Service Refrigeration systems for wineries in the ...

4. Physical Therapist

🏛️ myPTsolutions

📍 Clearlake, CA

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring a Physical Therapist NOW for Clearlake, California PT Contract job. Location: Clearlake, California Position: Physical Therapist (PT) Type: Contract Setting : Home Health Hours: 8 hour days ...

5. Earn $15 - $32/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Maxwell, CA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $32 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

6. Hotel Cleaner $22/hr. + benefits! - ama de hotel #npa187

🏛️ Porter Pros

📍 Clearlake, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking an immediate hire for an "experienced" Hotel Room Cleaner for hotels in Calistoga, CA. and Yountville, CA., (En Espanol abajo.) POSITION: Hotel Room Cleaner SALARY: $22/hr. starting! BENEFITS

7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Clearlake, CA

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Clearlake, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

8. Tasting Room Associate (Sbragia Ambassador)

🏛️ Sbragia Family Vineyards

📍 Geyserville, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

INTRODUCTION: Sbragia's current and post-pandemic hospitality will focus on a by-appointment simplified hospitality program with the key objectives of safety (sanitization and social distancing ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Upper Lake, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Upper Lake, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...