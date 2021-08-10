Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Eatonton, GA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Eatonton-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Eatonton, GA

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily or Weekly - Earn $1,000-$1,400/Week

🏛️ TransForce - Local

📍 Eatonton, GA

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Home Daily or Weekly TransForce, Inc. is seeking full time and part time local and regional CDL Truck Drivers at our branch offices located throughout the U.S. We are the ...

3. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

🏛️ Non Profit Group Home Company - LPN

📍 Gray, GA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

We are actively seeking LPN's. FULL AND PART TIME POSITIONS Positive aspects of Group Home Nursing include: * The low nurse to patient ratio (no more than 4 patients in each home). * Chance to forge ...

4. Residential Appliance Techs Wanted - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Puls

📍 Shady Dale, GA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Part-Time

We are a National In-Home Services Company in rapid expansion and looking for experienced Appliance Technicians that want to make great money every week and have the freedom to work as much or as ...

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Newborn, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

6. Community Living Coach M-F 2pm-8pm

🏛️ United Cerebral Palsy of GA

📍 Newborn, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Community Living Coach *1500 SIGN ON BONUS* *VOTED ATLANTA'S TOP WORKPLACE 2018* Earn up to $13 to $15 per hour Free Medical Coverage Flexible Schedules Paid Training United Cerebral Palsy of Georgia ...

7. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Eatonton, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

8. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Newborn, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...