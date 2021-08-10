Cancel
Eatonton, GA

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Eatonton Today
 4 days ago

(Eatonton, GA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Eatonton-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Eatonton, GA

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily or Weekly - Earn $1,000-$1,400/Week

🏛️ TransForce - Local

📍 Eatonton, GA

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Home Daily or Weekly TransForce, Inc. is seeking full time and part time local and regional CDL Truck Drivers at our branch offices located throughout the U.S. We are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

🏛️ Non Profit Group Home Company - LPN

📍 Gray, GA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are actively seeking LPN's. FULL AND PART TIME POSITIONS Positive aspects of Group Home Nursing include: * The low nurse to patient ratio (no more than 4 patients in each home). * Chance to forge ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Residential Appliance Techs Wanted - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Puls

📍 Shady Dale, GA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are a National In-Home Services Company in rapid expansion and looking for experienced Appliance Technicians that want to make great money every week and have the freedom to work as much or as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Newborn, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Community Living Coach M-F 2pm-8pm

🏛️ United Cerebral Palsy of GA

📍 Newborn, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Community Living Coach *1500 SIGN ON BONUS* *VOTED ATLANTA'S TOP WORKPLACE 2018* Earn up to $13 to $15 per hour Free Medical Coverage Flexible Schedules Paid Training United Cerebral Palsy of Georgia ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Eatonton, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Newborn, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Eatonton Today

Eatonton, GA
