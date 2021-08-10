Cancel
Maricopa, CA

Start immediately with these jobs in Maricopa

Maricopa Digest
Maricopa Digest
 4 days ago

(Maricopa, CA) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Maricopa are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bNR2iPp00

1. Entry Level Sales Representatives needed - IMMEDIATE OPENINGS!!!

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Safe Haven is ADT's #1 authorized dealer! Established in 1999 and doing business in more than 65 markets, Safe Haven Security is looking to double in size again and expand to 40+ more markets. In ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Manager in Training

🏛️ 84 Lumber Company

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary Immediately hiring . As one of the industry's leading suppliers of building materials, we are always looking for our future leaders. Our Manager Trainee program is one of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 New Cuyama, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. ***Hiring Immediately***Inside Sales Representatives

🏛️ United Docu Prep

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are offering a great opportunity for smart, confident and motivated individuals looking for a financially rewarding career in Inside Sales. We assist Student Loan borrowers by having their loans ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Taft, CA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ Mid-Cal Labor Solutions

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Immediate opening for Experienced Diesel Mechanic in Bakersfield, CA. This is a DIRECT HIRE POSITION!!!! Mechanic level will need to be at Level 2 and will need to phase in to Level 3. ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Emergency Response Team Lead

🏛️ G4S

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Now! PLEASE CLICK APPLY OR TEXT "JOBS" TO 561-660-9797 FROM YOUR SMARTPHONE! The world's leading private security organization, G4S, has an immediate job opportunity for an Emergency Response ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Forklift Operator (Lumberyard)

🏛️ 84 Lumber Company

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary We are Immediately hiring an outdoor Lumberyard Associate. You will build loads for deliveries that empowers the American dream. Your work loading the supplies enables the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

