Jamestown, ND

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Jamestown

Jamestown Post
 4 days ago

(JAMESTOWN, ND) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Jamestown.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jamestown:


1. Plant Manager Manufacturing

🏛️ Razor Technical Staffing

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities: 1. Develops, follows, and enforces safety awareness behavior and applies safety, ergonomic, and environmental policies. Understands the standards, guidelines ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Shuttle Driver

🏛️ Performance Food Group

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$60,000 to $80,000 annual salary AND a $8,500 Sign-On BONUS! Medical, Dental and Vision Benefits effective on your First day! Position Summary: The Shuttle Driver is responsible for driving tandem ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Officer As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be trained on all site-specific policies and procedures ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Financial Professional

🏛️ New York Life

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Financial Professional The Financial Professional position is a client-based role where you run your own practice, but have the support of a Fortune 100 company. As a Financial Professional with New ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Satellite TV Technician - Paid Training

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The In-Home Services organization supports thousands of talented employees in 135+ facilities delivering service solutions to customers in every zip code. Our installation technicians are leading the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now - Average $62,000-$92,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Fleet

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers for our Elite Dedicated Fleet Drivers Average Between $62k and $92k Per Year * Average $1,200 - $1,775 EACH WEEK plus full benefits * Top 10% of fleet and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Jamestown Post

ABOUT

With Jamestown Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

#U S Economy#Nonfarm Payrolls
