Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Art

(ART, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Art.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Art:

1. Greenskeeper

🏛️ Horseshoe Bay Resort

📍 Llano, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Greenskeeper $12-14/hr JOB OVERVIEW: The Greenskeeper position is the introductory level golf course position and performs routine manual labor involved in golf course maintenance, does semi-skilled ...

2. Busser/Steward

🏛️ Horseshoe Bay Resort

📍 Llano, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busser/Steward $9-$11/hr + tips JOB SUMMARY: First impressions are everything! Buspersons will detail tables and stock service stations in an efficient manner while assisting Restaurant Servers with ...

3. CDL-A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Art, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

4. CDL-A Company Driver ($3K Bonus) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job in addition to a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out ...

5. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Mason, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

6. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Farmers District Office

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to start a sales career or break into the insurance industry? We want highly motivated and determined job seekers to APPLY TODAY . No matter your sales experience, we'll invest in ...