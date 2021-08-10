Job alert: These jobs are open in Walsenburg

(WALSENBURG, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Walsenburg.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Walsenburg:

1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

2. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Aguilar, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Service Electrician

🏛️ Rogers

📍 Walsenburg, CO

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introduction: The opportunities at Rogers are endless with hard work and dedication. Join a growing company that wants you to grow with them! We are currently looking for a Service Electricianwith ...

5. Travel X-Ray Technician - $1,677 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $1,677 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel X-Ray Technician for a travel job in Trinidad, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: X-Ray Technician * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

6. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Salud Family Health Centers

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Since 1970, Salud has been committed to providing a Medical Home to patients, where medical, dental, behavioral health services, and clinical pharmacists work together and ...

7. Caregiver

🏛️ FirstLight HomeCare

📍 Colorado City, CO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your Rewarding Career as a Caregiver Community Hero! Are you looking for a career where you can make a difference? Click here to see how we express our feelings about our caregiver heroes on the ...

8. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

9. CDL Team Truck Driver - Home 2-3 Days/Week - Earn $250/Day

🏛️ Navajo Express - Colorado Regional

📍 Rye, CO

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Team Drivers! New Opportunity - Out & Back Runs + Home 2-3 Days/Week Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the horizon. This year ...

10. CDL-A Dedicated Company Drivers-Midwest

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Dedicated Company DriversBenefits * High Refrigerated Freight Volume - Run 2600-3000 mi/week * Consistently Earn $1200-$1400/week * Orientation Pay * Earn 1 Day Off For ...