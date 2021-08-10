Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk Offers for SpaceX to Make NASA Spacesuits, After Watchdog Says Program to Cost $1 Billion

By Michael Sheetz, CNBC
NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk offered SpaceX's services to help NASA make its next-generation spacesuits. His proposal came in response to a report by NASA's inspector general on the work being done to develop a new line of Extravehicular Mobility Units, which are informally called spacesuits. NASA has spent more than $420 million...

Elon Musk
Joe Biden
#Space Shuttle#Elon Musk Offers#Cnbc#The Space Shuttle#Ig#Iss#Artemis
SpaceX
NASA
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseNeowin

TWIRL 26: Starlink rival set to add new satellites in constellation boost

The upcoming week will see some fairly run-of-the-mill satellites launches. Possibly one of the more interesting launches will take place in Kazakhstan where OneWeb will get 34 new satellites put into orbit. OneWeb is a bit like SpaceX, it’s trying to create a constellation of satellites capable of beaming the internet back to Earth. The firm has already struck deals with Satixfy to bring Wi-Fi to planes, the Canadian military to boost connectivity, and BT to help create rural connectivity solutions.
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Blue Origin Makes Hilarious Mistake While Criticizing SpaceX And NASA

Kent, Washington-based launch vehicle manufacturer and spaceflight services provider Blue Origin's relentless criticism of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) decision to award Hawthorne, California-based aerospace and internet service provider Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) took an interesting turn today when the company made a glaring mistake in a new infographic posted on its website.
Aerospace & DefenseDesign Taxi

NASA Is Plotting To Kill The International Space Station—When The Time Comes

What goes up must come down, but what happens when the ‘come down’ arrives for something the size and magnitude of the International Space Station (ISS)?. The huge entity orbiting in space is aging, and it will need to retire at some point. Although it’s not clear exactly when, NASA is attempting to find a solution to removing it from space and disposing of it after decades of priceless contribution, according to a report by United Press International (UPI).
AstronomyDigital Trends

Cosmonaut’s remarkable photo shows unusual view of ISS

A photo of the International Space Station (ISS) shared this week by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy offers an unusual view of the orbiting laboratory. While most images sent from the space station focus on Earth, this one, taken from Russia’s Nauka module that caused a bit of a scare when it arrived at the ISS last month, shows us a small section of the satellite that’s currently home to a crew of seven.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Mesmerizing New NASA Video Catches Sunlight Gleaming Off The Clouds of Venus

Venus may be a poisonous nightmare planet where habitability is concerned, but is there any other planet in the Solar System that shines so brightly? Actually, the answer is an unequivocal "no". Venus is the most reflective planet in the system, which is why it gleams so brilliantly as the (not-quite-correctly-named) evening star. And a recent flyby from ESA and NASA's Solar Orbiter is a gorgeous demonstration of this. On 9 August, the probe passed within 7,995 kilometers (4,967 miles) of the surface of Venus as it performed the second of its eight gravity assist maneuvers to help it gain speed and...
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Post

A $500 Million Spacesuit? Welcome to NASA Contracting.

What’s the cost of a good suit these days? At NASA, apparently, it’s about $500 million. That’s according to a new audit of the space agency’s 14-year quest to design and build a new generation of spacesuits. Without major changes to the program, the new duds will take at least four more years to produce, thereby jeopardizing NASA’s plan to return to the moon by 2024.Just a few years ago, there might’ve been no way to feasibly accelerate that timeline. But thanks to the growth of the thriving U.S. commercial-space industry, NASA now has options beyond the traditional contractors who’ve long helped it build space hardware in-house. With the clock ticking, the agency should turn to America’s high-flying entrepreneurs to get the job done — and get the moon mission back on track.The high cost of exploring space has never really been popular with the public. Even during the heyday of the space race in the 1960s, opinion polls consistently showed that most Americans thought such programs were too expensive. In a survey last year that ranked possible space priorities for President Joe Biden’s administration, climate research was the top choice while avoiding asteroids was No. 2. Sending people to the moon or Mars ranked at the bottom.One way to elide this problem is to concentrate NASA’s spending in the districts of influential legislators, who have shown great skill in keeping the agency’s programs funded. The downside to this approach is that it tends to erode accountability, inflate costs and prolong programs that have little scientific justification. A notable example is the Space Launch System, a massive rocket initiated by Congress in 2011. A decade into development, it’s billions over budget and years overdue. Thanks to political patrons, however, it just keeps going.The spacesuit program has suffered from similar problems. Congress funded it with the idea that NASA would serve as the chief designer and integrator, while contractors would take care of the parts. In fact, giving work to contractors seemed to be largely the point: There are now 27 of them working on the suit program.Fortunately, a better approach has emerged in recent years. Rather than pay contractors to build equipment that NASA will eventually own, the government can instead pay them for services — such as ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station — while letting them keep the hardware. The idea is that competitive entrepreneurs, seeking profit as well as glory, will innovate and reduce costs. As one example, building SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket cost as little as 10% of what NASA likely would’ve spent using a traditional contracting approach.Such savings have opened up a lot of new opportunities in space. But they’ve also pressured lawmakers to back off on the patronage. Last month, NASA chose SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket to launch the Europa Clipper, one of the most important science missions of the decade. In previous years, Congress had required that the craft launch on the SLS. But technical difficulties, combined with an estimated cost of more than $2 billion per launch, made the pairing untenable. Using SpaceX’s rocket instead is expected to save taxpayers about $1.5 billion.That kind of bang for the buck is hard to ignore, even for the government. In April, NASA announced that it was seeking to purchase “spacesuit services” from commercial partners. The industry responded enthusiastically, with more than 50 companies expressing interest. In July, the agency took the next step, publishing a draft request for proposal for a commercial-bid process.
Aerospace & DefenseSlate

Spacesuits and Other Issues Mean NASA Isn’t Landing on the Moon in 2024

There’s a lot of ideas out there about how to make spacesuits better. There’s the MIT-led plan to create shrink-wrapped spacesuits based on the concept of negative pressure. Or a South Dakota School of Mines & Technology contraption that creates a wearable body monitoring system for astronauts. Not to mention a slew of nearly 50 companies that have shown interest in developing a spacesuit for NASA to purchase.
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

Boeing Starliner headed back to factory, further delaying launch to ISS

After more than a week trying to fix a problem with stuck valves, Boeing's Starliner crew capsule is coming off the Atlas V rocket that was meant to send it to orbit for some "deeper-level troubleshooting." In a call with media on Friday, NASA's Steve Stich said Starliner now won't be able to undertake its test flight to the International Space Station until late October at the earliest.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Atlantic

Someone Show NASA a Calendar

The proper attire for an outdoor adventure matters, and perhaps no dress code counts more than what you wear to the surface of the moon. A spacesuit must be carefully sewn and assembled. The gold-coated helmet should shield your eyes from the sun’s unfiltered glare. The fabrics closest to the body should be laced with tubes of chilled water to keep you cool. The more exterior layers should keep some things from coming out (breathable air) and other things from coming in (dangerous micrometeoroids). It’s a head-to-toe look for a life-and-death occasion.

