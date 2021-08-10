Start immediately with these jobs in Kamas

(Kamas, UT) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Kamas companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Sandy, UT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Sandy, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Customer Service Agents - Immediately Hiring

🏛️ NorthStar Home

📍 Orem, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CUSTOMER SERVICE AGENT NorthStar alarm is urgently hiring for Customer Service Agents at our Orem Utah Corporate Office. We have several immediate openings. - Customer Service Agents - Customer ...

4. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Orem, UT

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

5. Assembly - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Sandy, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Want a great work environment? We're now hiring immediately for our Assembly Worker job in Sandy, UT 84070 What We Offer * Weekly Pay of $16.00 to $18.00 ...

6. Parts Delivery Driver

🏛️ Principle Distribution

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $3,200 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parts Delivery Driver (Paid Weekly!) Immediate Delivery Driver Opportunities Available! Join our team of independent owner operators - you are your own boss. This is a day route contract-based ...