Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kamas, UT

Start immediately with these jobs in Kamas

Posted by 
Kamas Times
Kamas Times
 4 days ago

(Kamas, UT) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Kamas companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bNR2CMh00

1. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Sandy, UT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Sandy, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Agents - Immediately Hiring

🏛️ NorthStar Home

📍 Orem, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CUSTOMER SERVICE AGENT NorthStar alarm is urgently hiring for Customer Service Agents at our Orem Utah Corporate Office. We have several immediate openings. - Customer Service Agents - Customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Orem, UT

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Assembly - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Sandy, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Want a great work environment? We're now hiring immediately for our Assembly Worker job in Sandy, UT 84070 What We Offer * Weekly Pay of $16.00 to $18.00 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Parts Delivery Driver

🏛️ Principle Distribution

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $3,200 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parts Delivery Driver (Paid Weekly!) Immediate Delivery Driver Opportunities Available! Join our team of independent owner operators - you are your own boss. This is a day route contract-based ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Kamas Times

Kamas Times

Kamas, UT
14
Followers
188
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kamas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orem, UT
City
Sandy, UT
City
Kamas, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Careers#Northstar#Customer Service Agents#Assembly Worker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Michigan schools getting mask mandates

Early this Summer, it looked like we were in the tail end of the pandemic. But a few things happened. People stopped getting vaccinated. The Delta variant is working its way through the American South and now it’s in Michigan too. Now far more kids are getting sick with Covid-19. With far more young people getting symptomatic illness, “At Texas Children's Hospital, there are more patients with COVID-19 right now than at any point in the pandemic. Tennessee is getting close to its all-time high of kids sick with COVID-19. And at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, the number of children needing treatment for COVID-19 jumped from 20 in June to 200 in July – and has topped 160 so far in August.”
Morgantown, WVWDTV

Office of Medical Cannabis to host sign up event in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis will host a public sign up event for medical cannabis patients in Morgantown on Wednesday, August 25. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the West Virginia University School of Public Health facility, located inside the Mountaineer Mall at 5000 Greenbag Road.
Retailletsdishexpress.com

Services Update

Our commitment to outstanding customer service and the health and safety of our employees and customers remains our top priority. We're so thankful for the incredible customer support, recognition, and thanks for our team as they make mealtime easier for you with our ready-to-cook meals before, during, and eventually beyond this pandemic.
SoftwareMortgageNewsDaily.com

Customer Service, AE, MLO, Sales Mgt.; LOS, Sales, Workflow Tools; Lender Earnings Dissected: What is an IRLC?

As potential buyers of odd properties cogitate on Boston’s Skinny House (reportedly built to spite the owner’s neighbor & brother), and our industry mulls over Fannie’s decision to include rent payments in its credit decision, stock analysts are mulling over lender earnings. Earlier in the year this Commentary discussed IRLCs in the opening paragraph. (“Income and revenue are certainly metrics whence people make decisions. Is the profit on a locked, but not funded, loan something a lender should count on their balance sheet? And if so, if the loan falls out, is it a real loss? If you’re interested in accounting nuances, ask your CFO about Interest Rate Lock Commitments (IRLCs), an acronym for a lender’s locked pipeline.”) I mention this because IRLCs are figuring into lender’s results, and may continue to do so. More details below! Servicing figures greatly into earnings, and today’s podcast is available here has an interview with TMS’ Jason Kwasny focusing on how lenders should choose a subservicer. This week’s is sponsored by Richey May: bringing solutions and innovation through advisory, audit, tax, technology, and other services in the mortgage industry and in banking.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Hiring now! Jobs in Fort Worth with an immediate start

These companies in Fort Worth are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Spanish Bilingual Fraud Detection Representative - Remote; 2. Inbound Customer Service Representative - Remote (St. Petersburg, FL/Tampa Bay); 3. Customer Service; 4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 5. Bilingual Spanish Sling Work

Comments / 0

Community Policy