Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Senatobia, MS

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Senatobia

Posted by 
Senatobia Bulletin
Senatobia Bulletin
 4 days ago

(SENATOBIA, MS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Senatobia companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Senatobia:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNR269a00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Walls, MS

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2574 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Southaven, MS

💰 $2,574 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Southaven, MS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Hernando, MS

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Hernando, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. General Store Manager

🏛️ Marco's Pizza - Smitty's Slices

📍 Southaven, MS

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a positive and responsible person to join our team as a General Store Manager! Make up to $52,000 annually! Our store leaders are responsible for supporting and sustaining our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Holland, Inc is looking for Dock To Driver 7500 Hiring Bonus Holland Inc

🏛️ Holland, Inc

📍 Olive Branch, MS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dock To Driver 7500 Hiring Bonus Holland Inc - Holland, Inc Dock To Driver 7500 Hiring Bonus - Holland, IncHolland, under the Yellow company, dock to driver program starts on our dock where you work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Warehouse ($100 COVID vaccination bonus)

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Southaven, MS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Memphis Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.50 Shifts: Evening, Night Immediate openings available now

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Hernando, MS

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $81k/Year + $7.5k Sign-On

🏛️ Penske - Byhalia, MS

📍 Senatobia, MS

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL A Team Drivers Home Weekly - Earn Up to $81,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus Ready to put your truck-driving career in high gear? Make the shift and fuel your career as a CDL Class A/No ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Southaven, MS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Senatobia Bulletin

Senatobia Bulletin

Senatobia, MS
29
Followers
127
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Senatobia Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
City
Senatobia, MS
City
Hernando, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Truck Drivers#Travel Nursing#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Marine Interdiction Agent#Cbp#Life Insurance#Marco S Pizza Smitty#Holland Inc#Inc Olive#Incholland#Yellow#Covid#Amazon Southaven#The Road Tanker Owner#Cdl#Cpm#Bi Weekly Pay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Industries With the Most Job Openings

So many Americans have been quitting their jobs this year that the term “Great Resignation” has been coined to describe this unprecedented exodus from the workplace. One reason for this may be that workers decided to wait out Covid-19 before quitting jobs they were lucky enough to have as millions of others lost their jobs […]
Economywallstreetwindow.com

The Big Churn: Job Openings and Quits Rise Again in June – Robert Hughes

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the total number of job openings in the economy rose to 10.073 million in June, up from 9.483 million in May, and a new record high. The number of open positions in the private sector increased to 9.154 million in June, up from 8.601 million in May, also a new record high (see first chart).
EconomyMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

July job report: jobs are plentiful but the wages are few

There was good news and bad news in the July jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The good news is that employers added nearly one million jobs to their payrolls for the month; the bad news is that most of the jobs are bad. It...
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Detroit

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Detroit: 1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week; 2. Conagra Dedicated - IN; 3. Outside Sales Representative; 4. Commercial Insurance Account Manager - Experienced; 5. Financial Services - Work
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Businessitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BusinessPosted by
Fatherly

Inflation Could Benefit Families in a Surprising Way Soon

The 65 million elderly, disabled, and widowed Americans who receive monthly Social Security checks are due for a sizeable raise for the first time in years, an increase that could relieve some of the pressure on working families’ finances. Here’s what you need to know. Since 1975, the Social Security...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Pandemic Inflation Squeezing Household Budgets

Inflation is continuing at a pace that hasn’t been seen since the 2008 recession, according to new data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday. And shoppers across Wisconsin are certainly feeling the impact. Ava Carver from Milwaukee says she expects prices to keep rising as long as...
Pennsylvania Statemcheraldonline.com

Projected Change in Pa. Employment, 2018-2028

The population projections were derived by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry and are based on a monthly survey of employers (Current Employment Statistics Program) and a quarterly tax report from employers (QCEW program). Long-term industry projections were produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics through regression analysis using historical employment data, and by considering economic and demographic factors. Specifically, key considerations were given to the area’s projected population of people age 16 and above (current and projected by the U.S. Census Bureau), labor force participation rate, unemployment rate, industry employment trends, and share of national employment. The projections are estimates of employment levels and trends, not exact counts. The data reflect the number of jobs in an industry, not the number of people, since no attempt is made to correct for multiple job-holdings. Jobs include those that are both full-time and part-time. The 2008 data do not include all the employment categories that are included in the 2018 and 2028 data. Data source: Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
Jobsgoodwin.edu

Trade Jobs are in High Demand, New Study Finds

The need for trade workers is on the rise, just in time for more adults to recognize the value of trade jobs. Learn why the demand for trade careers is increasing, and which trade jobs are in high demand. High school seniors experience a lot of pressure to go to...
Connecticut Stateyankeeinstitute.org

State retirees to see pension bump as inflation jumps 6 percent

Retired Connecticut state employees will see a substantial bump to their pension payments as a result of increasing economic inflation. The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Workers and Clerical Workers – known as the CPI-W — increased 6 percent between July of 2020 and July of 2021, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the price of nearly everything increasing substantially in recent months. Note: the above image is a chart for the CPI-U, not the CPI-W.
EconomyUS News and World Report

States Where Americans Are Quitting at the Highest Rates

Americans quit jobs at record rates throughout the first months of 2021, according to a new report from USAFacts. The national quit rate, the number of jobs quit as a percentage of total employment, reached 2.8% in April of this year, the highest of any year on record since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began collecting the data in 2001. From January 2010 to January 2020, the national monthly average quit rate sat between 1.3% and 2.4%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy