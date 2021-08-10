Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Senatobia

(SENATOBIA, MS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Senatobia companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Senatobia:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Walls, MS

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2574 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Southaven, MS

💰 $2,574 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Southaven, MS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

3. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Hernando, MS

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Hernando, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. General Store Manager

🏛️ Marco's Pizza - Smitty's Slices

📍 Southaven, MS

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a positive and responsible person to join our team as a General Store Manager! Make up to $52,000 annually! Our store leaders are responsible for supporting and sustaining our ...

6. Holland, Inc is looking for Dock To Driver 7500 Hiring Bonus Holland Inc

🏛️ Holland, Inc

📍 Olive Branch, MS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dock To Driver 7500 Hiring Bonus Holland Inc - Holland, Inc Dock To Driver 7500 Hiring Bonus - Holland, IncHolland, under the Yellow company, dock to driver program starts on our dock where you work ...

7. Warehouse ($100 COVID vaccination bonus)

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Southaven, MS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Memphis Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.50 Shifts: Evening, Night Immediate openings available now

8. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Hernando, MS

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $81k/Year + $7.5k Sign-On

🏛️ Penske - Byhalia, MS

📍 Senatobia, MS

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL A Team Drivers Home Weekly - Earn Up to $81,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus Ready to put your truck-driving career in high gear? Make the shift and fuel your career as a CDL Class A/No ...

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Southaven, MS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...