These Perryville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Perryville, MO) These companies are hiring Perryville residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Perryville, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Entry Level Financial Assistant/Executive assistant

🏛️ Golden Rule Insurance Assoc.

📍 Jackson, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire a HR Assistant/Personal Assistant/Finance Assistant. We are a fast paced Insurance Agency that is in growth mode. No insurance knowledge required and applicants would not be ...

3. Truck Driver CDL A Dedicated Regional - Recent Grad

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RYAN @ 603-828-8363 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW AND APPLICATION DID YOU JUST GRADUATE FROM TRUCK DRIVING SCHOOL AND YOU ARE LOOKING FOR YOUR FIRST SEAT WITH A CARRIER? HIW ABOUT MAKING OVER $70,000 IN ...

4. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week to start Hiring in MO

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Perryville, MO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

6. Entry Level Sales Agent

🏛️ Golden Rule Insurance Assoc.

📍 Jackson, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to add to our team and are looking to hire an Entry Level Sales Agent. This is a fast paced industry with ever changing carriers and procedures that has unlimited potential. must have ...

7. Skilled Warehouse Pallet repairer

🏛️ Propak

📍 Jackson, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Pallet repair Builder position is responsible for the repair of customer's pallets. Looking for experience pallet builder, carpentry, landscaping, construction or experience using hand tools ...