Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Bend

Bend Journal
 4 days ago

(BEND, OR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Bend.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bend:


1. CDL Class A Company Drivers Wanted

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $4420 per week in OR

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $4,420 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Community Justice Director

🏛️ Deschutes County

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $13,607 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary $10,153.95 - $13,607.29 Monthly Location Bend, OR Job Type Regular, full time, full benefits Department Juvenile Community Justice Job Number 2021-00155 Closing 9/5/2021 5:00 PM Pacific ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Remote Entry Level Sales Rep, NO Cold Calls! Hiring Event Tomorrow

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Independent Life and Health Agent - $75K-125K 1st Yr - Training - Work from Your Home Office

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Redmond, OR

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become an Independent Life and Health Agent! We provide you with a streamlined pathway to becoming a successful agent and independent business owner as you contract with Symmetry Financial Group ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Remote Tax Senior (Contract)

🏛️ Beech Valley Solutions

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Tax Senior Compensation: $45 - $55 / hour Location: Fuly Remote Nationwide (WFH) Duration: 2-3 months; this role would be during the Fall 2021 tax busy season. Preferably that would include ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Service Manager

🏛️ Day Wireless Systems & Reliance Connects

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Day Wireless Systems is seeking an experienced leader with RF experience for a Service Manager role. The service manager is responsible for the overall operations of the service department, including ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Assembly Technician for Bikes, Grills , Furniture, Exercise

🏛️ NW Service Enterprises, Inc. Professional Assembly

📍 Redmond, OR

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NW Service Enterprises, Inc, professional assembly services is looking for assemblers to build Barbecue Grills, Wheelbarrows, Furniture, Bikes, Exercise Equipment, Garden Power Equipment and more

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Bend Journal

ABOUT

With Bend Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

