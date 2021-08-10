These Odessa companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Odessa, MO) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Odessa companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Oak Grove, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DMC2 Kansas City, MO (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DMC2 - Kansas City - 3601 Enterprise ...

2. Team Member - $500 Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Shake Shack Inc.

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Hiring Bonus - Now Hiring Customer Service-Counter-Cashier-Cook - Entry Level Starting Rate: $12.00+ an hour! Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving deliciously classic ...

3. Entry Level Manager - Insurance

🏛️ Fuller-Nuckolls Agencies

📍 Oak Grove, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leader in the Insurance Industry, Fuller-Nuckolls Agencies, is seeking a talented and ambitious Benefits Specialist. Competitive Compensation: $50,000.00 annually. Up to $100,000.00 per year for ...

4. Entry Level Customer & Sales Associate Full Time

🏛️ Hertz Corporation

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Responsibilities $500 Hiring Bonus! Ultimate Choice Customer Experience Representatives (UCCER) are dedicated to providing the fastest, easiest, and highest valued experience to our most ...

5. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

6. Sales Representative

🏛️ Premier Roofing Company

📍 Independence, MO

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking energetic, entry-level sales reps for our dynamic sales team. At Premier, the future is bright. You're going to need your shades. We are successful. We are expanding. And we need more ...

7. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Odessa, MO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year + $3,000-$10,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sygma - Kansas City

📍 Odessa, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City, MO Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $75,000+/year! - Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Blue Springs, MO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses

🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...