Rolla, MO

Job alert: These Rolla jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Rolla Digest
Rolla Digest
 4 days ago

(ROLLA, MO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Rolla companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rolla:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bNR1pSJ00

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Waynesville, MO

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Waynesville, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Bland, MO

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Medical Laboratory Technician | MLT | LAB (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Flatworker For Commercial Laundry

🏛️ Penn Enterprises, Inc

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Flatworker position performs flatwork-finishing operations for clean linens by machine or hand. Penn Enterprises, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Senior Office Support Assistant - SCCC P&P/Dist. 11 Sub Office

🏛️ Missouri State Department of Corrections

📍 Licking, MO

💰 $27,851 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Annual Salary: $27,851.28 Why you'll love this position: A position in the Missouri Department of Corrections is more than a job. It's a calling. Corrections employees transform lives, equipping ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Waynesville, MO

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Waynesville, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Steelville, MO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Rolla Digest

Rolla Digest

ABOUT

With Rolla Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

