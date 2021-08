Okay, we've got to admit that we're a little obsessed with the Costco subreddit, r/Costco. We love it partially because of the interesting finds posted by invested users, and partially because it gives us our daily dose of "WTF?" if we're lacking in that department. Really, we just love Costco in general, but this is a great way to gather intel on what exactly this grocery store giant has been up to these days, and specifically what kind of products it's selling.