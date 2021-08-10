Job alert: These Marathon jobs are accepting applications

(MARATHON, FL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Marathon.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Marathon:

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Dockhand

🏛️ Boathouse Coral Lagoon Operations L

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are recruiting a part time Dockhand to join our team! Your position will focus on safe and efficient movement of boats, supporting boats docking at marina, fueling operations and maintaining ...

3. Janitor

🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Janitor Marathon, FL 33050, USA Req #3879 Tuesday, June 22, 2021 The Hammocks Resort , located in Marathon, FL , is seeking a Janitor to maintain public and associate areas ensuring continued ...

4. Big Pine Key Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist

🏛️ HSNi, LLC

📍 Big Pine Key, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Our Customer Order Specialists make someone's day every day! Shop with our HSN customers by leading them through their sales purchases and suggesting additional products they might enjoy ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue - Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing consistent pay increases, steady ...

6. CDL OTR Truck Driver - Excellent Pay - Bonus Opportunities

🏛️ AAA Freight

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers Solo Owner Operators/Lease earn up to $300K Annually Team Owner Operators/Lease earn up to $600K Annually Contract Solo earn up to $100K or Teams earn up to $240K ...

7. CDL-A Truck Driver - Choose Your Pay and Home Time + Great Benefits

🏛️ Paul Transportation

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Choose Pay and Home Time - Sign-On Bonus - Excellent Benefits Interested in Paul Transportation? Apply Now! Paul Transportation has a unique opportunity for YOU. Join ...

8. CDL Solo and Team Truck Drivers - Earn Up to $85,000/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ JPS Carriers Inc.

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring CDL Class A Solo & Team Drivers Flexible Home Time - Earn Up to $85,000/Year - Sign-On Bonus! JPS Carriers Inc. is the result of the multitude of carefully recruited talents within the freight ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Average $75-$85k + Sign-On

🏛️ Werner - Company Driver

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Multiple Route Options - Recent CDL Grads Welcome! $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay - Top Performers Earn $80k+ per Year Just Announced: Brand New Pay Increase ...