Beaver Dam, KY

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Beaver Dam require no experience

Beaver Dam Post
Beaver Dam Post
 4 days ago

(Beaver Dam, KY) These companies are hiring Beaver Dam residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

2. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Gorman Recruiting

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $32,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Gorman Recruiting has partnered with Bennett Insurance Agency to fill a Property and Casualty Producer position. The Producer will be responsible for building relationships to solicit and sell ...

3. Data Clerk

🏛️ Russell Tobin & Associates

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Russell Tobin is looking for a Mortgage Data Entry Clerk for our Fortune 500 client in Owensboro, KY. Position is 1st shift and $12.59/hr. Apply today for immediate consideration! Requirements

4. Data Entry

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have great organizational skills and a distinct attention to detail? Are you dependable and capable of speedy and accurate data entry? If you answered yes, this job could be for you. Join a ...

5. Data Entry

🏛️ Russell Tobin & Associates

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Russell Tobin and Associates is currently hiring for "Data Entry" for our Fortune 500 Client in "Owensboro, Kentucky" . Apply today for consideration! Summary We are seeking an experienced optical ...

6. Data Entry Clerk

🏛️ Pyramid Consulting

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities: Operates a data entry terminal with speed and accuracy for a variety of data processing applications in a high volume operation. Inputs a high volume of information into computer ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

8. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

9. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

10. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $95,000/Year

🏛️ SYGMA - Evansville, IN

📍 Hartford, KY

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Evansville, IN Recent Graduates Welcome - Up to $12,500 Sign-On Bonus - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful ...

With Beaver Dam Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

