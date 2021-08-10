Cancel
Index, WA

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Index

Index Daily
 4 days ago

(INDEX, WA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Index.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Index:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bNR1gl000

1. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,046 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Everett, WA

💰 $2,046 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Everett, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic Care

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ CampusPoint

📍 Everett, WA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you're an action-minded sales professional looking for a serious opportunity with an established company poised for significant market growth, we need to talk! This opportunity in sales offers a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Financial Technician I

🏛️ Cross Valley Water District

📍 Snohomish, WA

💰 $5,566 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Valley Water District has an immediate opening for a Finance Technician I in our Finance Department. Do you like fast paced days with a variety of duties, working independently as a part of a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Centerline Drivers is looking for Cdl Class A Driver And Yard Hostler Centerline Drivers

🏛️ Centerline Drivers

📍 Everett, WA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cdl Class A Driver And Yard Hostler Centerline Drivers - Centerline Drivers Cdl Class A Driver And Yard Hostler - Centerline DriversCenterline is your one access point to limitless truck driving ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Recruiter

🏛️ Ajilon

📍 Everett, WA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ajilon is seeking a Recruiter for a retail auto parts company in the Seattle area. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 2 years of Human Resources experience and considers themselves to be go ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. HIRING ALL FOH ($20-$25 hr)

🏛️ DERU

📍 Kirkland, WA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for outgoing, fun, energetic people who care about hospitality and understand that good tips are the direct result of attentiveness, menu knowledge and teamwork. If that is you, we can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Lead -$23-$25 Hourly

🏛️ Homegrown

📍 Kirkland, WA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting wage $17/hour + $6-8/hour average tips . If you share our team's passion for the environment, sustainability, healthy living and delicious organic foods, we want to hear from you! * Connect ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Site Supervisor

🏛️ SBM Management

📍 Kirkland, WA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SBM Management is searching for a Site Supervisor! The Custodial Supervisor is responsible for overseeing all activities within the custodial program and demonstrating and implementing safe work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Before And After School Care Needed For 1 Child

🏛️ Care.com

📍 Bothell, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking a before and after school babysitter near Bothell for 1 child. Hoping you can start just before the school year begins! Duties include dropping 6-year-old child off at the bus stop in the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Owner Operator - Gross $182,000-$200,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Hub Group - Owner Operator

📍 Index, WA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hub Group is Seeking CDL-A Owner Operators Gross $182k-$200k/year + $5k Sign-On Bonus Your Miles Take You Further On Regional Runs With Hub Group! One of the Nation's top carriers, Hub Group, is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Index Daily

Index, WA
ABOUT

With Index Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

