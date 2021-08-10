Cancel
Centralia, OK

Get hired! Job openings in and around Centralia

Centralia Voice
(CENTRALIA, OK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Centralia companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Centralia:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Grove, OK

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. OK - RN - Geriatric Behavioral Health / VINITA - 7a-7p - $70.06 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Vinita, OK

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

** 75 Mile Radius applied for this position**REQUIRED - MINIMUM 2 YRS RN ADULT BEHAVIORAL HEALTH or WILL ACCEPT MEDICAL/SURGICAL EXPERIENCE. Behavioral Health / Geri Psych experience highly preferred ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Telemetry Med / Surg 7a-7p with alternate weekend rotation 13 Weeks 190056

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Vinita, OK

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Registered Nurse (RN) Company Overview Job Summary No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,772 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Vinita, OK

💰 $2,772 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Vinita, Oklahoma. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Miami, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Electrician

🏛️ Quality Electric Service LLC

📍 Claremore, OK

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Journeyman Electrician and Apprentice. Must Have Tools, Transportation, and Pass Drug Screen. $14-$30 Hour Pay Will Depend on Experience and Eagerness.

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Child Welfare Specialist I/II - Resource Family

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Miami, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Miami, Oklahoma. Child Welfare Specialist Annual Salary: * Level I H23A - $38,169.36 + Full State Employee Benefits * Level II H23B - $41,874.84 + Full State Employee ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Machine Operator

🏛️ HyPro Inc

📍 Vinita, OK

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

W e are currently seeking experienced Machine Operators $1,000.00 sign on bonus! Prorated over 16 weeks of full time employment. $2.00 shift premium for 2nd and 3rd shifts! * 2nd shift: 3 pm - 11 pm ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Food Service Specialist I

🏛️ Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

📍 Vinita, OK

💰 $34,611 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FOOD SERVICE SPECIALIST L2, Z20B FOOD SERVICE SPECIALIST L1, Z20A About the Position : * This position involves handling, preparing, cooking and serving food for regular, modified and special diets

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Grove, OK

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Centralia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

