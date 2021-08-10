Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Machias, ME

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Machias

Posted by 
Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 4 days ago

(MACHIAS, ME) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Machias.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Machias:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bNR1ZWn00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - PP - Postpartum - $2937.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,937 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Postpartum Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Machias, ME. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2937.6 / Week About ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Med-surg Adult nights 13 Weeks 181895

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Calais, ME

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Registered Nurse (RN) Company Overview Job Summary No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Behavioral Health Professional (BHP) - Machias / Calais area - new pay rates $18/hr certified BHP

🏛️ MAS Community Health

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Behavioral Health Professionals (BHP-RC) - multiple openings New Pay Rates (effective 10/26/2020): Certified BHP-RC $18/hr Uncertified BHP $15/hr Needs in the following locations: Calais Gouldsboro ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Milbridge, ME

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Milbridge, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Post Partum - $2,862 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,862 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Staff is seeking a travel nurse RN Post Partum for a travel nursing job in Machias, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Post Partum * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2808 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Machias, ME. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2808 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,425 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,425 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Machias, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Machias Dispatch

Machias Dispatch

Machias, ME
14
Followers
206
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Machias Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Machias, ME
City
Milbridge, ME
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Mas Community Health#Club Staffing Milbridge#Physical Therapist#Vivian Health Machias#Focus Staff#Rn Post#Bluepipes Machias#Onestaff Medical#Rn Labor And Delivery#Otr#Home Time#Drivers Avg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy