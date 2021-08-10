Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Machias

(MACHIAS, ME) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Machias.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Machias:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - PP - Postpartum - $2937.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,937 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Postpartum Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Machias, ME. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2937.6 / Week About ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Med-surg Adult nights 13 Weeks 181895

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Calais, ME

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Registered Nurse (RN) Company Overview Job Summary No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses ...

4. Behavioral Health Professional (BHP) - Machias / Calais area - new pay rates $18/hr certified BHP

🏛️ MAS Community Health

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Behavioral Health Professionals (BHP-RC) - multiple openings New Pay Rates (effective 10/26/2020): Certified BHP-RC $18/hr Uncertified BHP $15/hr Needs in the following locations: Calais Gouldsboro ...

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Milbridge, ME

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Milbridge, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

6. Travel Nurse RN - Post Partum - $2,862 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,862 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Staff is seeking a travel nurse RN Post Partum for a travel nursing job in Machias, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Post Partum * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06/2021

7. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2808 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Machias, ME. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2808 ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,425 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,425 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Machias, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...