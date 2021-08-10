Get hired! Job openings in and around Gulf Shores

(GULF SHORES, AL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Gulf Shores.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gulf Shores:

1. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Robertsdale, AL

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,825 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pensacola, FL

💰 $3,825 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Nurses is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Pensacola, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23 ...

3. Ambitious Sales Advisors - Uncapped Earning / Advancement Potential

🏛️ The Maddox Agency

📍 Foley, AL

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for HIGHLY MOTIVATED - ENGAGED TEAM Players to join our rapidly growing company! Top Commission "Outside Sales"... From Home! * NO Cold Calling * Fully Trained and Supported * PROVEN ...

4. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Fairhope, AL

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

5. Remote Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Allstate - Stefanie Cubbedge

📍 Pensacola, FL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking energetic individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit to join our fast pace agency sales department. As an independent insurance professional you will work with a dynamic team of sales ...

6. East Coast Regional 1200/w min guarantee

🏛️ Freightworks

📍 Fairhope, AL

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

East Coast Regional * $1,200 minimum per week guaranteed! * 57 cents per mile starting rate * Plenty of miles - 85K/ yr plus top earnings potential * * Home time 2 days per 7 days worked, or less ...

7. SEPTIC TANK TECHNICIAN / DRIVER

🏛️ Boyett's

📍 Pensacola, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Boyett's is looking for a septic tank technician with a Class B CDL or better. We are looking for a hard working, self starter to pump septic tanks, grease traps and lift stations. We will train you ...

8. Housekeeping Inspector | Quality Assurance Team

🏛️ Beach Getaways LLC

📍 Orange Beach, AL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Housekeeping Inspector | Quality Assurance Team (Orange Beach) We are a growing Vacation Rental Management company and adding new members to our Quality Assurance Team! We are currently looking to ...

9. Now Hiring up to $14 Per Hour! Restaurant Team Member - 28651 State Highway 181 (Daphne, AL) Un...

🏛️ Whataburger

📍 Daphne, AL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Our Restaurant Team Members are responsible for ensuring each customer enjoys an amazing experience. It starts with hot, freshly-prepared products, always using the highest quality ...

10. Customer Support Analyst

🏛️ Softcom Systems Inc

📍 Robertsdale, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Customer Service Analysts / Contact Center / Customer Service Associate/Customer Care Representative Type of job: Contract Location: Remote. Job Description: Computer skills are a must. Call ...