Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gulf Shores, AL

Get hired! Job openings in and around Gulf Shores

Posted by 
Gulf Shores News Watch
Gulf Shores News Watch
 4 days ago

(GULF SHORES, AL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Gulf Shores.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gulf Shores:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bNR1Ye400

1. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Robertsdale, AL

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,825 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pensacola, FL

💰 $3,825 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Nurses is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Pensacola, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Ambitious Sales Advisors - Uncapped Earning / Advancement Potential

🏛️ The Maddox Agency

📍 Foley, AL

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for HIGHLY MOTIVATED - ENGAGED TEAM Players to join our rapidly growing company! Top Commission "Outside Sales"... From Home! * NO Cold Calling * Fully Trained and Supported * PROVEN ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Fairhope, AL

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Remote Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Allstate - Stefanie Cubbedge

📍 Pensacola, FL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking energetic individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit to join our fast pace agency sales department. As an independent insurance professional you will work with a dynamic team of sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. East Coast Regional 1200/w min guarantee

🏛️ Freightworks

📍 Fairhope, AL

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

East Coast Regional * $1,200 minimum per week guaranteed! * 57 cents per mile starting rate * Plenty of miles - 85K/ yr plus top earnings potential * * Home time 2 days per 7 days worked, or less ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. SEPTIC TANK TECHNICIAN / DRIVER

🏛️ Boyett's

📍 Pensacola, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Boyett's is looking for a septic tank technician with a Class B CDL or better. We are looking for a hard working, self starter to pump septic tanks, grease traps and lift stations. We will train you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Housekeeping Inspector | Quality Assurance Team

🏛️ Beach Getaways LLC

📍 Orange Beach, AL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Housekeeping Inspector | Quality Assurance Team (Orange Beach) We are a growing Vacation Rental Management company and adding new members to our Quality Assurance Team! We are currently looking to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Now Hiring up to $14 Per Hour! Restaurant Team Member - 28651 State Highway 181 (Daphne, AL) Un...

🏛️ Whataburger

📍 Daphne, AL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Our Restaurant Team Members are responsible for ensuring each customer enjoys an amazing experience. It starts with hot, freshly-prepared products, always using the highest quality ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Customer Support Analyst

🏛️ Softcom Systems Inc

📍 Robertsdale, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Customer Service Analysts / Contact Center / Customer Service Associate/Customer Care Representative Type of job: Contract Location: Remote. Job Description: Computer skills are a must. Call ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Gulf Shores News Watch

Gulf Shores News Watch

Gulf Shores, AL
84
Followers
144
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gulf Shores News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
City
Gulf Shores, AL
City
Fairhope, AL
State
Florida State
City
Daphne, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Hazardous Material#Cdl Otr#Dillon Logistics Owner#Vivian#Cross Country Nurses#Rn Med Surg#Top Commission#Cbp#Remote Insurance Sales#Quality Assurance Team#Restaurant Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy