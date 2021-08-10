Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Brenham

(Brenham, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Brenham-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule- Full Time $3500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Navasota, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions

📍 Brenham, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Possibly The Greatest Part-Time Admin Job Ever

🏛️ Antique Getaways Llc

📍 Waller, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Small Bookkeeping office is in Waller, TX. We may be biased - but we are pretty sure we are the greatest place to work for in Waller. And we really believe that we are changing the world - one ...

4. Part time Cleaning homes in B/CS

🏛️ Domestic Services, Inc.

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Domestic Services, Inc. is a licensed and bonded company that has been working in the Bryan/College Station area for over 40 years. We have openings for part time students to work between hours of 8 ...

5. Assembly Operator - Weekends Only

🏛️ EFFEX Management Solutions

📍 Waller, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assembly Operator- Weekend Shift Full Job Description ***PART TIME WEEKEND SHIFT ONLY*** ***SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS ONLY*** ***APPLY TODAY START TOMORROW**** If you are interested in joining a team ...

6. Facility/Program Supervisor - PTNB

🏛️ City of College Station

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Facility/Program Supervisor - PTNB Print ( Apply Facility/Program Supervisor - PTNB Salary $11.50 Hourly Location College Station, TX Job Type Part Time (Non-Benefitted) Department Parks and Rec ...

7. Part Time Event Day Securtity Guard

🏛️ BEST Crowd Management

📍 Bellville, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

BEST Crowd Management, a GardaWorld Company provides a full array of event-staffing and crowd-management services for top venues and major events throughout North America. From professional sporting ...

8. HP Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ 2020 Companies

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Become a Part-Time Retail Sales Associate Representing HP! **Sign-On Bonus Information, Below!** About Company 2020 Companies is a premier outsourced sales and marketing agency launching ...