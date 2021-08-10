Cancel
Olympia, WA

Ready for a change? These Olympia jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Olympia Times
 4 days ago

(OLYMPIA, WA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Olympia.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Olympia:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNR1MIa00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport - Bulk Tanker

📍 Olympia, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Bulk Transport Tanker Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Olympia, WA

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1,990 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Olympia, WA

💰 $1,990 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Olympia, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Residential In-Home Sales Professional

🏛️ Air Flo Heating Co.

📍 Gig Harbor, WA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Air Flo Heating Co. has been serving the Kitsap and Olympic Peninsula since 1974. We are currently looking for an In-Home Sales Professional to join our team. You will work primarily from the Gig ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. $25/hr lead generation

🏛️ Humming Inc

📍 Tacoma, WA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

10-12 hrs per week, $25/hr. Phone dialers need for sales outreach and booking interested clients a followup appointment. Applicants needed to build rapport, qualify lead and schedule prospective ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Representative/Agent

🏛️ Alliance West Insurance, Inc.

📍 University Place, WA

💰 $43,680 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Are you tired of not being appreciated at work? Are you looking for a company that will support your growth and promote your success? Are you wanting a career change but not sure ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Palette Jack / Package Handler

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Sumner, WA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DO WANT TO MAKE $615-$800 A WEEK FOR THE REST OF THIS SUMMER? WE WANT TO HELP YOU MAKE IT HAPPEN! COME BE A PLAYMAKER ON OUR TEAM! Staffmark is currently looking for serious, hardworking individuals ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Merchandiser - Tacoma (Full Time)

🏛️ United States Bakery

📍 Tacoma, WA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

United States Bakery All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, national origin, disability ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Olympia, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DSW5 Lakewood, WA (Starting Pay $18.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSW5 - Lakewood - 14802 Spring Street SW ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Delivery Associate

🏛️ Aarons

📍 Spanaway, WA

💰 $37,796 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are Aaron's - an industry leader in the sales and lease-to-own retail industry known for quality brand names and superior customer service. We provide our team members the opportunity to reach ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Olympia Times

Olympia, WA
ABOUT

With Olympia Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

