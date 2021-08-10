Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Lockwood

(LOCKWOOD, MO) Companies in Lockwood are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lockwood:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Trainee, Chemical Operator

🏛️ Amri

📍 Ash Grove, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$18.52-20.32/hr plus shift differential Trainee, Chemical Operator in Springfield, MO AMRI provides global contract research and manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology ...

3. Commercial Lines Producer

🏛️ Kevin Bull Inc

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Commercial lines producer focusing on small to medium sized accounts. Responsibilities include marketing to prospects, quoting, and selling property and casualty insurance products.

4. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Average $70,000-$75,000/Year

🏛️ Hill Bros Transportation - Company Driver

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers Flexible Home Time - Average $70,000-$75,000 Yearly - No-Touch Freight! Company Driver Pay & Benefits: * Flexible Home Time * $0.52 cents per mile - bonus of $0 ...

5. OTR Team Driver ($2500 sign-on bonus!)

🏛️ Dyno Nobel

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Brief Operates Tractor and Trailer equipment in a team environment, loading and unloading. Involves considerable knowledge of equipment and essential functions. Comply with Local, State, and ...

6. Local CDL-A Driver-Home Daily

🏛️ D&D Sexton, Inc.

📍 Lockwood, MO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

D&D Sexton, Inc. is now hiring Local and Regional CDL-A Drivers in the Carthage, MO area! Benefits: Home Daily Full-time pay starts at $17/hr Part- time pay starts at $16/hr Nights and Weekends Paid ...

7. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Lockwood, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Avg. $70,000/Year - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Performance Foodservice - Springfield, MO Local

📍 Lockwood, MO

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performance Foodservice is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Average $70,000 per Year + Excellent Benefits Class A CDL drivers efficiently deliver the right product to customer ...

9. CDL A Truck Driver - Out & Back Freight

🏛️ Genesis

📍 Ash Grove, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $1,100 Per Week Dependable Runs With Genesis, you'll always know right where you're going, what you're earning, and when you'll be home--which is every weekend. OUT & BACK FREIGHT Cape Girardeau ...

10. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Lockwood, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...