Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lockwood, MO

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Lockwood

Posted by 
Lockwood Journal
Lockwood Journal
 4 days ago

(LOCKWOOD, MO) Companies in Lockwood are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lockwood:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bNR1LPr00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Trainee, Chemical Operator

🏛️ Amri

📍 Ash Grove, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$18.52-20.32/hr plus shift differential Trainee, Chemical Operator in Springfield, MO AMRI provides global contract research and manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Commercial Lines Producer

🏛️ Kevin Bull Inc

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Commercial lines producer focusing on small to medium sized accounts. Responsibilities include marketing to prospects, quoting, and selling property and casualty insurance products.

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Average $70,000-$75,000/Year

🏛️ Hill Bros Transportation - Company Driver

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers Flexible Home Time - Average $70,000-$75,000 Yearly - No-Touch Freight! Company Driver Pay & Benefits: * Flexible Home Time * $0.52 cents per mile - bonus of $0 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. OTR Team Driver ($2500 sign-on bonus!)

🏛️ Dyno Nobel

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Brief Operates Tractor and Trailer equipment in a team environment, loading and unloading. Involves considerable knowledge of equipment and essential functions. Comply with Local, State, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Local CDL-A Driver-Home Daily

🏛️ D&D Sexton, Inc.

📍 Lockwood, MO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

D&D Sexton, Inc. is now hiring Local and Regional CDL-A Drivers in the Carthage, MO area! Benefits: Home Daily Full-time pay starts at $17/hr Part- time pay starts at $16/hr Nights and Weekends Paid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Lockwood, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Avg. $70,000/Year - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Performance Foodservice - Springfield, MO Local

📍 Lockwood, MO

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performance Foodservice is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Average $70,000 per Year + Excellent Benefits Class A CDL drivers efficiently deliver the right product to customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL A Truck Driver - Out & Back Freight

🏛️ Genesis

📍 Ash Grove, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $1,100 Per Week Dependable Runs With Genesis, you'll always know right where you're going, what you're earning, and when you'll be home--which is every weekend. OUT & BACK FREIGHT Cape Girardeau ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Lockwood, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Lockwood Journal

Lockwood Journal

Lockwood, MO
12
Followers
174
Post
564
Views
ABOUT

With Lockwood Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, MO
City
Lockwood, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Chemical Operator#Mo Amri#Kevin Bull Inc Lamar#Otr Team Driver#Dyno#State#Home Daily Full#Dedicated Cdl A Truck#Mo Local Lockwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy