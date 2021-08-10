Hiring Now: These roles are open in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Walnut Creek.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Walnut Creek:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Daly City, CA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Salesforce Administrator

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salesforce Administrator If you are a Salesforce Administrator with experience, please read on! What You Will Be Doing -Participate in scrum meetings -configure apex and lightning -workflows, process ...

3. L&D Operations Coordinator

🏛️ The Mom Project

📍 Menlo Park, CA

💰 $52 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Through their family of apps and services, they are building a different kind of company ...

4. General Manager

🏛️ Ulta Beauty

📍 Concord, CA

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OVERVIEW Experience a place of energy, passion, and excitement. A place where the joy of discovery and uncommon artistry blend to create exhilarating buying experiences--for true beauty enthusiasts

5. Call Center Representative - VIRTUAL JOB FAIR ON 8/12 @ 2:30PM

🏛️ Service Champions

📍 Pleasanton, CA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WE ARE HOSTING A VIRTUAL JOB FAIR ON THURSDAY AUGUST 12TH AT 2:30PM FOR PART TIME AND FULL TIME CALL CENTER REPRESENTATIVE OPENINGS! CALL OUR RECRUITING LINE OR EMAIL US DIRECTLY TO CONFIRM YOUR ...

6. Manpower has immediate need for Production Associate in Fremont

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Fremont, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower has immediate need for Production Associate in Fremont, CA 94538. Start ASAP! Apply Now! Please call NATE @ 414-269-3151 and your application will be prioritized! What's in it for you? * Pay ...

7. Office Assistant

🏛️ Confidential

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description:HireArt is helping an innovative rideshare company find an Office Assistant to manage the office workspace. In this role, you will be the face of the company. You will be responsible for ...

8. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Walnut Creek, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

9. Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Teams ...

10. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...