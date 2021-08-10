Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Huron

(HURON, SD) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Huron.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Huron:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,296 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $2,296 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Staff is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Huron, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

5. Territory Sales Manager

🏛️ PMA USA Washington National Insurance

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sports Minded Sales Rapidly growing company, representing a national insurance sales organization is looking for a particular type person. One who is dedicated, energentic, will work hard and service ...

6. READY MIX DRIVER

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Pay rate starting at: $19.24 (hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany vision and ...

7. Physician: OB/GYN Needed for Eastern South Dakota | JOB-2682378

🏛️ CompHealth

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $2,500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CompHealth is assisting a group practice in South Dakota with their search for an OB/GYN. Replace a fellowship bound OB/GYN in this established and growing practice. The schedule is a 5-day workweek ...

8. Grain Elevator Assistant Manager - Entry Level or Experienced

🏛️ Merge Recruiting

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A well respected ag company located in north central South Dakota has an immediate need for a grain assistant manager. This is an excellent opportunity to join a reputable company that is actively ...

9. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2268 per week in SD

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,978 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $1,978 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Huron, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...