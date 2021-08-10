Hiring Now: These roles are open in Hondo

(HONDO, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Hondo.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hondo:

1. TX - ED RN - Days - $70.06 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OVERVIEW: Registered professional nurse who assesses, implements or delegates, plans, and evaluates total nursing care and functions in accordance with established philosophy, providing and directing ...

2. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Castroville, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

3. Pediatric Homecare Nurse- Nights and Weekends- South San Antonio

🏛️ MGA Homecare

📍 Atascosa, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Treatment of infants, children, and/or adolescents according to the active plan of care, as given by the physician and other appropriate personnel * Administration of prescribed medication ...

4. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $20.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

5. Keurig Dr Pepper is looking for Vending Driver Cdl A Keurig Dr Pepper

🏛️ Keurig Dr Pepper

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vending Driver Cdl A Keurig Dr Pepper - Keurig Dr Pepper Vending Driver Cdl A - Keurig Dr PepperJob Overview Vending Delivery Driver Full Service - San Antonio, TX The Driver Full Service is ...

6. After School Nanny in Alamo Ranch

🏛️ College Nannies, Sitters, Tutors - San Antonio and Phoenix

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for an energetic, organized, and caring afterschool nanny for two 6-year-olds near Alamo Ranch. Nanny will be responsible for picking the children up from school and transporting home ...

7. Event Security Guard II/Supervisor- Part-Time

🏛️ San Antonio Spurs

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview The Event Security II-Supervisor (P/T) will be responsible for managing all event security staff to provide a safe environment at the AT&T Center, Toyota Field, and grounds on event days

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Castroville, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Castroville, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

10. CDL A Truck Driver in West Texas

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 D'Hanis, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...