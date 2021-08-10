Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

LMI chair to retire, board elects successor

By Washington Technology staff
Washington Technology
 13 days ago

LMI board chair Ken Krieg has told the nonprofit government consultancy he will retire after nearly 13 years on the panel and the past two as its leader. The firm said Monday that Krieg will be succeeded by Lisa Dubrow, a board member since 2018 and chair of the audit and finance committee since November 2019. Krieg led the audit and finance committee from 2011 to 2019 before he stepped up to the board chair position.

washingtontechnology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chair#The Air Force#Eaton#The Lmi Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Presidential ElectionRadio Business Report

ACA Connects Leaders Reveal 2021 Board Election Results

ACA Connects Chairman Patricia Jo Boyers and ACA Connects Vice Chairman Mike Bowker on Friday announced the results of recent ACAC Board of Directors elections, in addition to Board replacements and appointments to the six-person ACAC Executive Committee. The six people elected to the ACAC Board of Directors won their...
EconomyShareCast

Stephen Hester appointed next chair of easyJet board

The FTSE 250 low-cost airline said the former RSA chief executive would join the board as a non-executive director on 1 September, and then would succeed John Barton as its chair on 1 December. At that point, Barton would stand down from the board, having served almost nine years as...
Businesssgbonline.com

Ecco Appoints CEO And Board Members

Ecco has appointed Panos Mytaros as its new chief executive officer, replacing Steen Borgholm, who has stepped down by mutual agreement. Borgholm has worked in Europe, North America and Asia for a number of years and has made a “very significant contribution,” said Ecco. Mytaros has worked with Ecco for...
Montvale, NJdallassun.com

IMA Names Russ Porter as New Chief Financial Officer

Porter brings nearly 30 years of experience to the role. MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) announced today the appointment of Russ Porter, CMA, CFM, CSCA as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Strategy, Technology, and Analytics. Porter succeeds Doreen Remmen, who admirably served in the role for more than 12 years.
Williamsport, PALockhaven Express

Hope Enterprises names new chair of board of directors

WILLIAMSPORT — Hope Enterprises, Inc., a non-profit provider of services for people with intellectual disabilities in Lycoming, Clinton, Northumberland, Sullivan, Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union counties, has named Michael P. Barclay as chair of its board of directors effective July 1, 2021. In his role, Barclay will lead the 25-member...
Philanthropychicagocrusader.com

Buckner elected chair, Bishop vice chair of IU Board of Trustees

The Indiana University Board of Trustees has elected W. Quinn Buckner as the new chair of the trustees and MaryEllen Kiley Bishop as the vice chair. The board’s nominating committee elected the officers during the board’s organizational meeting Aug. 12. Buckner is the first African American to chair the IU Board of Trustees.
Marietta, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin elected chair of MEAG Power board

Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin was elected Chair of the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG Power) Board. According to information on their website, MEAG Power provides electricity for 49 communities in Georgia. You can view the list of participating communities by following this link. For more information on the board...
Businessvegetablegrowersnews.com

Vestaron adds Papadellis as board chair

Former President and Chief Executive Officer Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., Randy C. Papadellis has been named as Chairperson of the Vestaron Board of Directors. As Vestaron’s mission is to lead a peptide-based revolution in crop protection, Papadellis’ addition to the board, with his deep agricultural background and understanding of growers and grower needs, solidifies the commitment to this mission. Vestaron’s commitment continues to empower growers with novel, effective chemistries that address proven targets using peptides to overcome existing resistance issues while offering a desired safety profile for workers, bees, beneficials and the environment.
Vermont StateDeerfield Valley News

Setting the standard: teacher elected vice chair of state board

WHITINGHAM – It was during a time of statewide transition that Christine Kurucz, a Twin Valley Middle High School teacher, began her tenure on the Vermont State Standards Board for Professional Educators (VSBPE). The statewide board oversees the standards and licensing requirements for incoming and continuing teachers. Kurucz, who started...
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

BlueSphere Bio names board chair

Pittsburgh biotech firm BlueSphere Bio has named industry vet Jonathan Peacock as its board chair. BlueSphere Bio is developing T-cell therapies for leukemia and is also working on therapies for solid tumors. The firm recently finished a $105 million Series B round that was led by UPMC Enterprises. Peacock is...
Bedford County, TNShelbyville Times-Gazette

Cook voted new school board chair

Bedford County School Board elected a new chairperson, Michael Cook, on Tuesday night during its regular monthly meeting. Cook represents the fifth school district. In a non-election year, the board votes in August a chair and vice chair. Brian Crews nominated Cook and Andrea Anderson nominated Diane Neeley, seated chair....
Atlanta, GAAntelope Valley Press

Georgia Board to review Fulton elections

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s State Election Board on Wednesday took a step toward a possible eventual takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county under a process outlined in the state’s sweeping new voting law. The Board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a bipartisan, three-person review panel to investigate...
Businesstedcomd.com

First African American Elected Chair of TEDCO’s Board of Directors

COLUMBIA, Md. (August 17, 2021)—TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, announced today that its board of directors elected four new Executive Officers at its annual election and welcomed a number of new members. The newly appointed chair of the board is Morgan State University’s (MSU) Omar Muhammad, replacing Myra Norton, CEO of Arena Analytics.
Phoenix, AZcitysuntimes.com

Nadesan Assumes Role of Board Chair at The Holland Center

The Foothills Community Foundation, dba The Holland Center, announced that Alex Nadesan has taken on the role of chair of the board of directors, effective July 1, which was previously held by Jim Sherbert. Sherbert will remain on the board as immediate past chair and continue his efforts in fundraising and program development.
Tuscarawas County, OHTimes Reporter

Board of elections certifies petitions for November election

NEW PHILADELPHIA — The Tuscarawas County Board of Elections has rejected the petitions of 10 candidates seeking to run for office in the November general election. Most of the petitions were rejected because the information on them was incorrect or incomplete, said Brian K. Swartzwelder, deputy elections director. Petitions rejected...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Longtime member of GFA board of directors retires

Aug. 16—GARDNER — After serving as a volunteer member of GFA Federal Credit Union's board of directors for more than 38 years, three of those years as chief governance office, Michael T. Horrigan has announced his retirement as of Aug. 1. "Mike kept the best interest of our members in...
Waitsfield, VTThe Valley Reporter

Jamieson resigns as Waitsfield Select Board chair

Waitsfield Select Board chair Jon Jamieson resigned effective August 23 at the end of the select board’s next meeting. Jamieson told board members that he’d be temporarily relocating for an employment opportunity and would be unable to serve the balance of his term – which expires at Town Meeting 2022.
Rehoboth Beach, DEcityofrehoboth.com

Bennett and Sharp elected to Board of Commissioners

City of Rehoboth Beach voters have elected Tim Bennett and Mary “Toni” Sharp to three-year terms on the Board of Commissioners. Some 1,190 voters participated in today’s annual municipal election, including 572 absentee voters. The city has 1,703 registered voters this year. Official vote tallies for each of the four...
Willmar, MNWest Central Tribune

Brad Schmidt named as Carris Health Foundation board chair

Schmidt has been on the board since 2014, serving on the Planned Giving Council, Grant Committee, and Executive Committee as secretary and vice chair. He has been an attorney for more than 30 years and works at Johnson, Moody, Schmidt & Kleinhuizen. Schmidt and his wife, Cheryl, live in Willmar...
Politicsboston.gov

Boston Retirement Board Meeting

Members of the public who wish access to the meeting remotely may join from a computer, tablet or smartphone at: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/ 856301733 or telephone: +1 (872) 240-3212; Access Code: 856-301-733. Review and Acceptance of Past Administrative Session Minutes. Outstanding/Ongoing Administrative Issues: Timothy J. Smyth, Executive Officer. Administrative Update. Electronic Payment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy