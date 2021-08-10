LMI chair to retire, board elects successor
LMI board chair Ken Krieg has told the nonprofit government consultancy he will retire after nearly 13 years on the panel and the past two as its leader. The firm said Monday that Krieg will be succeeded by Lisa Dubrow, a board member since 2018 and chair of the audit and finance committee since November 2019. Krieg led the audit and finance committee from 2011 to 2019 before he stepped up to the board chair position.washingtontechnology.com
