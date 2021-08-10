Cancel
Gillette, WY

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Gillette

Gillette Bulletin
 4 days ago

(GILLETTE, WY) Companies in Gillette are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gillette:


1. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

4. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $12.00 - $12.25 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Part-time Food Service job ...

5. Measurement Technician

🏛️ Coventant Testing Technologies

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BASIC ACCOUNTABILITY Work in all kinds of weather and on a 24-hour rotating call schedule. Proficient in liquid measurement Lact skids Meter proving and calibration of ultra-sonic meters. Install and ...

6. Apprentice Electrician

🏛️ All Electric, LLC

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently looking for a licensed 3rd or 4th year Apprentice Electrician in our Gillette, WY shop. Would like the candidate to have an industrial background. Must have a CURRENT Wyoming ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,774 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $2,774 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Gillette, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2706.88 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $2,706 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Creve Coeur, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2507 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $2,507 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Gillette, WY. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2507 ...

10. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

Gillette Bulletin

Gillette, WY
ABOUT

With Gillette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

