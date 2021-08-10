Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Durango

(DURANGO, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Durango.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Durango:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - Pre-Op - $2668.32 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $2,668 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Pre-Op Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Durango, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2668.32 / Week About ...

2. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

4. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Equity Insurance Group

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading Insurance Agency, Equity Insurance Group is seeking a strong independent contributor as a Licensed Personal Lines Producer ! Salary: The OTE for a producer's first year is $60,000 ($40,000 as ...

5. Team Lead-Florida Mesa Location

🏛️ Durango 4C Council (Tri-County Head Start)

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Team Lead - Florida Mesa Location Job Announcement Join our dynamic organization. We are passionate about our impact on the families, children, and the communities we serve. A career at Tri-County ...

6. Pharmacist

🏛️ Four Corners Pharmacy LLC

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $3,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part-time pharmacist needed for start-up pharmacy. Primary duties will include implementing standard operating procedures, filling prescriptions, and inventory control. The prescriptions are a ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,520 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $2,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Durango, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

10. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...