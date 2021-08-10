Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durango, CO

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Durango

Posted by 
Durango Post
Durango Post
 4 days ago

(DURANGO, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Durango.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Durango:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bNR0tx000

1. Travel Nurse - RN - Pre-Op - $2668.32 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $2,668 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Pre-Op Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Durango, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2668.32 / Week About ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Equity Insurance Group

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading Insurance Agency, Equity Insurance Group is seeking a strong independent contributor as a Licensed Personal Lines Producer ! Salary: The OTE for a producer's first year is $60,000 ($40,000 as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Team Lead-Florida Mesa Location

🏛️ Durango 4C Council (Tri-County Head Start)

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Team Lead - Florida Mesa Location Job Announcement Join our dynamic organization. We are passionate about our impact on the families, children, and the communities we serve. A career at Tri-County ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Pharmacist

🏛️ Four Corners Pharmacy LLC

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $3,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part-time pharmacist needed for start-up pharmacy. Primary duties will include implementing standard operating procedures, filling prescriptions, and inventory control. The prescriptions are a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,520 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $2,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Durango, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Durango Post

Durango Post

Durango, CO
54
Followers
155
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Durango Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Durango, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Bluepipes Durango#Pre Op Registered Nurse#The Vibbert Agency#Drivers Earn#Leading Insurance Agency#Equity Insurance Group#Vivian Health Durango#Rn Long Term Care#Drivers Durango#Drivers Avg#Cpm Great Benefits#Cdl A Company Drivers#Life Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy