Work remotely in Leesburg — these positions are open now
(Leesburg, FL) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.
1. Remote Insurance Sales Representative
🏛️ Allstate - Stefanie Cubbedge
📍 Ocala, FL
💰 $85,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are seeking energetic individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit to join our fast pace agency sales department. As an independent insurance professional you will work with a dynamic team of sales ...
2. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention
🏛️ DISH
📍 Leesburg, FL
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Leesburg, FL
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
4. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home
🏛️ NexRep
📍 Winter Garden, FL
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...
5. Call Center Representative English/Spanish speaking
🏛️ TEKsystems
📍 Orlando, FL
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Duration 3 Duration Unit Month(s) Must speak ENGLISH & SPANISH 2 WEEKS ONSITE TRAINING IN MAITLAND THEN FULLY REMOTE WE PROVIDE LAPTOP MUST BE ABLE TO WORK WEEKENDS AND THE SHIFT 2-11:30P START DATE ...
6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive
🏛️ NexRep
📍 Winter Garden, FL
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...
7. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell With Us for SEP While Working Remote!
🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents
📍 Eustis, FL
💰 $87,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
IMPORTANT: SEP ends August 15th, which is the perfect training ground for the upcoming OEP season. Come get trained up NOW, earning high commissions, so you feel 100% comfortable when OEP rolls ...
