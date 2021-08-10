A job on your schedule? These Fountain City positions offer flexible hours

(Fountain City, WI) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Fountain City-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Eyota, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Housekeeping Specialist - 1st Shift

🏛️ Riverside

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part time.: * 40 hours per two week pay period; this position will work primarily 7:00am-3:30pm with one 11:00am-7:30pm shift per week. Includes working every 3rd weekend only. Bethany Lutheran ...

3. Disability Services-Support Specialist in La Crosse

🏛️ Catholic Charities Diocese of La Crosse

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Catholic Charities has several part time support specialists positions within our disability services programs. Within these programs, you will be working with Adults or Students assisting them in ...

4. Order Builder "Loader"

🏛️ Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

This is a Part Time role starting at $15.50/hour Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling, a family-owned business, is a growth-oriented community of people who are driven to safely produce, sell, and ...

5. Hospital Valet Attendant- Gundersen Health Systems $12-15/hr Potential

🏛️ Towne Park

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Driven To Serve® and Ready to Succeed! Working with Towne Park offers a variety of employment opportunities for your unique career plan! Whether you're a part-timer, careerist or adventurer, Towne ...