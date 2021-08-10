Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain City, WI

A job on your schedule? These Fountain City positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Fountain City Updates
Fountain City Updates
 4 days ago

(Fountain City, WI) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Fountain City-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bNR0l8Q00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Eyota, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Housekeeping Specialist - 1st Shift

🏛️ Riverside

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part time.: * 40 hours per two week pay period; this position will work primarily 7:00am-3:30pm with one 11:00am-7:30pm shift per week. Includes working every 3rd weekend only. Bethany Lutheran ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Disability Services-Support Specialist in La Crosse

🏛️ Catholic Charities Diocese of La Crosse

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Catholic Charities has several part time support specialists positions within our disability services programs. Within these programs, you will be working with Adults or Students assisting them in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Order Builder "Loader"

🏛️ Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

This is a Part Time role starting at $15.50/hour Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling, a family-owned business, is a growth-oriented community of people who are driven to safely produce, sell, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Hospital Valet Attendant- Gundersen Health Systems $12-15/hr Potential

🏛️ Towne Park

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Driven To Serve® and Ready to Succeed! Working with Towne Park offers a variety of employment opportunities for your unique career plan! Whether you're a part-timer, careerist or adventurer, Towne ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City, WI
18
Followers
212
Post
991
Views
ABOUT

With Fountain City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
City
Fountain City, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Charities#Part Time Job#La Crosse La Crosse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy