Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Leon

(LEON, WV) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Leon.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Leon:

1. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Point Pleasant, WV

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - TELE - Telemetry - $2448 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gallipolis, OH

💰 $2,448 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Gallipolis, OH. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2448 / Week About ...

3. Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How Hansen Amp; Adkins at Hansen & Adkins...

🏛️ Hansen & Adkins

📍 Huntington, WV

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How Hansen Amp; Adkins - Hansen & Adkins Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How - Hansen & AdkinsHansen & Adkins proves year over ...

4. Dayton Freight is looking for Class A Cdl Local Driver | 29.41hr. Dayton Freight

🏛️ Dayton Freight

📍 Gallipolis, OH

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Cdl Local Driver | 29.41hr. Dayton Freight - Dayton Freight Class A Cdl Local Driver | 29.41hr. - Dayton FreightOverviewHIRING Class A CDL Drivers At TOP OF SCALE!Local Drivers | $29.41 per ...

5. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 South Charleston, WV

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $20.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

6. Truck Technician / Mechanic - All Levels

🏛️ Western Branch Diesel, LLC.

📍 South Charleston, WV

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Truck Technician / Mechanic - All Levels Western Branch Diesel South Charleston, WV $17 - $35 Per Hour Whether you are looking to start your career as entry / apprentice Heavy Truck Technician or are ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,110 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Point Pleasant, WV

💰 $2,110 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Nurse Professionals is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,110 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Point Pleasant, WV

💰 $2,110 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Nurse Professionals is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * ...

9. Sales Management Trainee

🏛️ Globe Life Family Heritage Division-Zaccheo Agency

📍 Hurricane, WV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to expansive growth we are looking to add to our team in Hurricane and surrounding areas! We are looking for enthusiastic, career-minded individuals with a drive for success, motivated by working ...

10. Salt Worker

🏛️ J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works

📍 Charleston, WV

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry level position to help process our salt from liquid brine to beautiful crystals. The job can be physical and tedious at times. Need a strong attention to detail. We love punctual, responsible ...