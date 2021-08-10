Cancel
Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Leon

Posted by 
Leon Daily
Leon Daily
 4 days ago

(LEON, WV) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Leon.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Leon:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bNR0QY300

1. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Point Pleasant, WV

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - TELE - Telemetry - $2448 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gallipolis, OH

💰 $2,448 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Gallipolis, OH. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2448 / Week About ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How Hansen Amp; Adkins at Hansen & Adkins...

🏛️ Hansen & Adkins

📍 Huntington, WV

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How Hansen Amp; Adkins - Hansen & Adkins Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How - Hansen & AdkinsHansen & Adkins proves year over ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dayton Freight is looking for Class A Cdl Local Driver | 29.41hr. Dayton Freight

🏛️ Dayton Freight

📍 Gallipolis, OH

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Cdl Local Driver | 29.41hr. Dayton Freight - Dayton Freight Class A Cdl Local Driver | 29.41hr. - Dayton FreightOverviewHIRING Class A CDL Drivers At TOP OF SCALE!Local Drivers | $29.41 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 South Charleston, WV

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $20.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Truck Technician / Mechanic - All Levels

🏛️ Western Branch Diesel, LLC.

📍 South Charleston, WV

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Truck Technician / Mechanic - All Levels Western Branch Diesel South Charleston, WV $17 - $35 Per Hour Whether you are looking to start your career as entry / apprentice Heavy Truck Technician or are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,110 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Point Pleasant, WV

💰 $2,110 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Nurse Professionals is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,110 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Point Pleasant, WV

💰 $2,110 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Nurse Professionals is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Sales Management Trainee

🏛️ Globe Life Family Heritage Division-Zaccheo Agency

📍 Hurricane, WV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to expansive growth we are looking to add to our team in Hurricane and surrounding areas! We are looking for enthusiastic, career-minded individuals with a drive for success, motivated by working ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Salt Worker

🏛️ J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works

📍 Charleston, WV

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry level position to help process our salt from liquid brine to beautiful crystals. The job can be physical and tedious at times. Need a strong attention to detail. We love punctual, responsible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Leon Daily

Leon Daily

Leon, WV
26
Followers
175
Post
503
Views
ABOUT

With Leon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

