Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Tallahassee, FL) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Java Oracle Developer

🏛️ Brandt Information Services

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Java Oracle Developer $70/hr c2c, w-2 is also available at a reduced rate Onsite only, remote is not an option Duration: 1 year, possible renewals Location: Onsite in Tallahassee, Florida (this is ...

2. (Entry- Level) Life Insurance Agent - 85,000k/yr - Remote Sales

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Customer Service Representative - $20/hr

🏛️ VIPdesk Connect

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Remote (at-home) CHANEL Customer Service Representative provides elevated customer service for Chanel's customers via all communications channels (phone, email, and chat). Dedicated to this ...

4. Remote Intuit Customer Service (part-time)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Remote Intuit Customer Service Rep working part-time, approximately 20 hours per week ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

8. Customer Service Representative WFH remote work from home

🏛️ RemX The Workforce Experts

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for friendly, positive, customer service representatives to answer INBOUND calls from prospective apartment hunters. You will answer questions regarding square footage, pet policies ...

9. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

10. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...