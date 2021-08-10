Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 4 days ago

(Tallahassee, FL) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bNR0MGN00

1. Java Oracle Developer

🏛️ Brandt Information Services

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Java Oracle Developer $70/hr c2c, w-2 is also available at a reduced rate Onsite only, remote is not an option Duration: 1 year, possible renewals Location: Onsite in Tallahassee, Florida (this is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. (Entry- Level) Life Insurance Agent - 85,000k/yr - Remote Sales

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative - $20/hr

🏛️ VIPdesk Connect

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Remote (at-home) CHANEL Customer Service Representative provides elevated customer service for Chanel's customers via all communications channels (phone, email, and chat). Dedicated to this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Remote Intuit Customer Service (part-time)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Remote Intuit Customer Service Rep working part-time, approximately 20 hours per week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service Representative WFH remote work from home

🏛️ RemX The Workforce Experts

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for friendly, positive, customer service representatives to answer INBOUND calls from prospective apartment hunters. You will answer questions regarding square footage, pet policies ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee, FL
227
Followers
401
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work#Work From Home#Java#W 2#Life Insurance#Chanel#Sykes#Spanish#Az Co#Sc#Sd#Ut#Remote Customer Service#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy