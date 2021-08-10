Cancel
Get hired! Job openings in and around Hartfield

Hartfield Dispatch
 4 days ago

(HARTFIELD, VA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Hartfield companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hartfield:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bNR0CR700

1. Sales/Consulting - Work at HOME. Work Anywhere - FT / PT (Job: DB160)

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Symmetry Financial Group is the fastest growing insurance marketing organization in the country. We are also innovating the way insurance is sold - in the new virtual economy. We work with warm leads ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Yorktown, VA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Executive Sales Consultant

🏛️ The Home Experts

📍 Hampton, VA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home Improvement Sales Representatives Needed!!! We represent two Fortune 500 companies as an EXCLUSIVE dealer of 4 major product lines here in the Mid-Atlantic market! Due to massive growth and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Williamsburg, VA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Payroll Processor

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Williamsburg, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Williamsburg, VA based Hospitality Company, is seeking a Payroll Specialist to join their team! Contract to Hire Position The responsibilities of the Payroll Specialist are as follows: * Pay Range ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Hampton, VA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DOR1 Chesapeake, VA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DOR1 - Chesapeake - 1920 Campostella ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300-$1,500/Week Min. + Great Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Lineage Conklin, NY

📍 Grafton, VA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Regional Account With $1,300 - $1,500 Weekly Minimum Pay! Two Runs Available! Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Home Daily ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Williamsburg, VA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $65,000/Year Minimum

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Williamsburg, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs Guaranteed $65,000/yr Minimum Pay - Top Drivers Earn Up To $100,000 No carrier pays you better than Marten. With our weekly guaranteed pay, drivers are taking home a minimum ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Williamsburg, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Hartfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

