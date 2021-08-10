Cancel
Mason City, IA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Mason City

 4 days ago

(MASON CITY, IA) Companies in Mason City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mason City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bNR0Aff00

1. Physician / Family Practice / Iowa / Locum tenens / $160/Hour Family Medicine Provider Needed in ...

🏛️ Locum Life..

📍 Clear Lake, IA

💰 $160 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details: * Pay Rate: $160/hr * Qualifications: MD/DO FM * Board Certified * IA License * BLS * Facility : A Family Medical Clinic * Schedule: Dates: December 6, 2021 - August 26, 2022 * 3 ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Mason City, IA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Behavioral Health - $3,215 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mason City, IA

💰 $3,215 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trinity Health FirstChoice is seeking a travel nurse RN Behavioral Health for a travel nursing job in Mason City, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Behavioral Health * Discipline: RN  ...

4. Territory Manager (JOB ID #11852614)

🏛️ Tuma Agencies

📍 Mason City, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have a consistent record of growth--year after year! Our successful, experienced team will help you excel professionally and find personal fulfillment in your career, while building financial ...

5. Retail Merchandising Representative

🏛️ Signature Retail Services, Inc.

📍 Rock Falls, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Signature Retail Services is hiring multiple individuals to join our team. The purpose of this role is to complete merchandising resets and remodel moves in retail home centers, home improvement, and ...

6. Shift Lead

🏛️ Hardee's

📍 Mason City, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HUNGRY FOR A BIG CAREER? Get more of what you want. Serving up big, juicy burgers such as our award-winning, 100% Angus™ beef Thickburgers™ has brought Hardee's not only consumer and media ...

7. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Mason City, IA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

8. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Mason City, IA

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

9. Critical Care Travel Nurse RN - $3132 per week in IA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Mason City, IA

💰 $3,132 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,461 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mason City, IA

💰 $2,461 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Mason City, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Mason City Updates

Mason City Updates

Mason City, IA
ABOUT

With Mason City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

