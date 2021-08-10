Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Jonesboro
(Jonesboro, AR) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Jonesboro are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Cleaner Part Time at SG360 Clean Just Posted Today
🏛️ SG360 Clean
📍 Jonesboro, AR
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Cleaner Part Time - SG360 Clean We are hiring part time cleaners for our location in Mt. Vernon. Shifts are 2pm-6pm Monday-Friday. Pay is $12 per hour. Previous cleaning experience is a plus but not ...
2. Customer Service Representative
🏛️ Arvest- Jonesboro
📍 Jonesboro, AR
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Positions are available for full time and part time. Position requires availability Monday through Friday 7am to 8pm and Saturdays 8 am to 5 pm. SUMMARY: Under the supervision of the Contact Center ...
3. Part-Time Production - Packing - 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM Mon-Fri
🏛️ Anchor Packaging LLC
📍 Paragould, AR
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part-time production work in a factory setting packing finished product. Work four hours each day from 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM, Monday thru Friday. Assigned work hours are less than 24 hours per workweek
4. Inventory Associate, Part-Time (Jonesboro, AR) -
🏛️ RGIS
📍 Jonesboro, AR
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Drivers Needed! Earn extra pay! Zone Starting Wage - $11.00/hr (Eligible for Instant Pay!) RGIS Inventory Associate Job Preview Businesses rely on RGIS to ensure that inventory counts are done ...
