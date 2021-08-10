A job on your schedule? These Eutawville positions offer flexible hours

(Eutawville, SC) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Eutawville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule- Full Time $3500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Cross, SC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Summerville, SC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. NOW Hiring & Training CAREGIVERS 14/hr

🏛️ Comfort Keepers of South Carolina

📍 Summerville, SC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING & TRAINING In Home Care Assistants Comfort Keepers Home Care is hiring amazing people to join the Comfort Keepers family TODAY! Whether you're looking for part-time or full-time positions ...

4. Event Marketer

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Summerville, SC

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

LeafFilter Gutter Protection the #1 rated gutter protection product in the nation is seeking outgoing, energetic individuals to join our event marketing team as a part-time Event Marketer at trade ...