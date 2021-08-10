A job on your schedule? These Oswego positions offer flexible hours

(Oswego, NY) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Oswego are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. COVID-19 Thermal Screener's

🏛️ Amphibious Medics

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Amphibious Medics is currently hiring Full Time, Part Time and Per Diem as Thermal Screener's in Liverpool, NY. Company Overview Amphibious Medics is a veteran owned business which was originally ...

2. Part Time Remote Sales Consultant

🏛️ The Delaney Agency with Symmetry Financial

📍 Cicero, NY

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for a highly competent and qualified individual to work from home and execute underwriting assistance strategies and consult with new clientele in a rapidly expanding Texas ...

3. Truck Driver - Class A Regional Delivery Truck Driver (Part Time)

🏛️ Dot Transportation Inc.

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview Location: Liverpool NY Hiring immediately Pay: The more you work, the more you earn. Average pay for a Part Time Driver last year was $40,000 Schedule Available: Part Time Job Type(s ...

4. Wine and Spirits Sales Associate

🏛️ Moyers Corners Wine & Spirits

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job description We are seeking experienced retail professional. Must have wine knowledge in order to apply. Part time sales associate position for 8-16 hours per week. Nights, weekends, and holidays ...

5. Dog/Cat Groomer

🏛️ Furrever Friends

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Dog/Cat Groomer to join our team! You will be responsible for the overall care and well-being of the animals at our facility. This position will start out as Part-Time in our ...

6. Hair Stylist - Cicero, NY - Up to $15/hr + Tips!

🏛️ Snip-Its

📍 Phoenix, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

SNIP-ITS HAIRCUTS FOR KIDS IS CURRENTLY ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR HAIR STYLISTS AT OUR SALON LOCATED IN CICERO, NY. The Snip-its in Cicero, NY has immediate full and part-time job openings for ...