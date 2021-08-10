Cancel
Oswego, NY

A job on your schedule? These Oswego positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Oswego Post
Oswego Post
 4 days ago

(Oswego, NY) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Oswego are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bNQzveL00

1. COVID-19 Thermal Screener's

🏛️ Amphibious Medics

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Amphibious Medics is currently hiring Full Time, Part Time and Per Diem as Thermal Screener's in Liverpool, NY. Company Overview Amphibious Medics is a veteran owned business which was originally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Part Time Remote Sales Consultant

🏛️ The Delaney Agency with Symmetry Financial

📍 Cicero, NY

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for a highly competent and qualified individual to work from home and execute underwriting assistance strategies and consult with new clientele in a rapidly expanding Texas ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Truck Driver - Class A Regional Delivery Truck Driver (Part Time)

🏛️ Dot Transportation Inc.

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview Location: Liverpool NY Hiring immediately Pay: The more you work, the more you earn. Average pay for a Part Time Driver last year was $40,000 Schedule Available: Part Time Job Type(s ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Wine and Spirits Sales Associate

🏛️ Moyers Corners Wine & Spirits

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job description We are seeking experienced retail professional. Must have wine knowledge in order to apply. Part time sales associate position for 8-16 hours per week. Nights, weekends, and holidays ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dog/Cat Groomer

🏛️ Furrever Friends

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Dog/Cat Groomer to join our team! You will be responsible for the overall care and well-being of the animals at our facility. This position will start out as Part-Time in our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Hair Stylist - Cicero, NY - Up to $15/hr + Tips!

🏛️ Snip-Its

📍 Phoenix, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

SNIP-ITS HAIRCUTS FOR KIDS IS CURRENTLY ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR HAIR STYLISTS AT OUR SALON LOCATED IN CICERO, NY. The Snip-its in Cicero, NY has immediate full and part-time job openings for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Oswego Post

Oswego Post

Oswego, NY
41
Followers
147
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oswego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

