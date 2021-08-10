Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Bremen

(BREMEN, GA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Bremen companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bremen:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,378 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Carrollton, GA

💰 $3,378 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Carrollton, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23/2021

2. Sales Representative

🏛️ LeafGuard

📍 Lithia Springs, GA

💰 $118,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representatives Needed! Same Day Hire! W2 Employee! LeafGuard is hiring Sales Representatives. We need Sales Representatives to run pre-set warm leads. No cold calling, no door to door knocking ...

3. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Start at $25.25/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Buford, GA

📍 Lithia Springs, GA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians Start at $25.25/hour + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality, and cost ...

4. Amazon Warehouse Operator - Shifts That Work

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Temple, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate : Up to $18.00 Location: Atlanta East Point Lithia Springs Smyrna Kennesaw Union City Newnan ...

5. Administrative Assistant - Shift Lead

🏛️ ProLogistix

📍 Newnan, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description We are searching for a qualified person for an Attendance Shift Lead position! * Shift - Thurs-Sat 7:30AM-5:30PM * Pay - $17/hr * Working onsite at a customer, assisting with all payroll ...

6. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Clarkdale, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DAT1 Smyrna, GA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAT1 - Smyrna - 4800 Highlands Parkway ...

7. Customer Service Representative (Warehouse)

🏛️ Diversified Sourcing Solutions

📍 Lithia Springs, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Diversified Sourcing Solutions is looking for a Customer Service Representative in a warehouse environment. They will have interaction with the onsite customer all day long, as well as interaction ...

8. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Carrollton, GA

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

9. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Douglasville, GA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

10. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Carrollton, GA

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...