Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bremen, GA

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Bremen

Posted by 
Bremen Voice
Bremen Voice
 4 days ago

(BREMEN, GA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Bremen companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bremen:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bNQzulc00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,378 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Carrollton, GA

💰 $3,378 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Carrollton, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Representative

🏛️ LeafGuard

📍 Lithia Springs, GA

💰 $118,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representatives Needed! Same Day Hire! W2 Employee! LeafGuard is hiring Sales Representatives. We need Sales Representatives to run pre-set warm leads. No cold calling, no door to door knocking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Start at $25.25/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Buford, GA

📍 Lithia Springs, GA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians Start at $25.25/hour + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality, and cost ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Amazon Warehouse Operator - Shifts That Work

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Temple, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate : Up to $18.00 Location: Atlanta East Point Lithia Springs Smyrna Kennesaw Union City Newnan ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Administrative Assistant - Shift Lead

🏛️ ProLogistix

📍 Newnan, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description We are searching for a qualified person for an Attendance Shift Lead position! * Shift - Thurs-Sat 7:30AM-5:30PM * Pay - $17/hr * Working onsite at a customer, assisting with all payroll ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Clarkdale, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DAT1 Smyrna, GA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAT1 - Smyrna - 4800 Highlands Parkway ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative (Warehouse)

🏛️ Diversified Sourcing Solutions

📍 Lithia Springs, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Diversified Sourcing Solutions is looking for a Customer Service Representative in a warehouse environment. They will have interaction with the onsite customer all day long, as well as interaction ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Carrollton, GA

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Douglasville, GA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Carrollton, GA

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Bremen Voice

Bremen Voice

Bremen, GA
48
Followers
134
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bremen Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newnan, GA
City
Smyrna, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Lithia Springs, GA
City
Buford, GA
City
Bremen, GA
City
Carrollton, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Ga#Vivian#Rn Med Surg#Sales Representatives#Shop#Amazon Warehouse#Atlanta East Point#Cdl Otr#Dillon Logistics Owner#Hirschbach Motor Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy