Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clayton, NM

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Clayton

Posted by 
Clayton News Watch
Clayton News Watch
 4 days ago

(CLAYTON, NM) Companies in Clayton are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clayton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bNQzs0A00

1. CDL-A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Clayton, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Clayton, NM

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA)

🏛️ One Stop Staffing Solutions

📍 Clayton, NM

💰 $116 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One Stop staffing solution is looking for a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) to join our team iat Clayton NM The CNA will provide nursing care to patients and assist them in daily activities such as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Clayton, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $57,000/Yr + $2k Sign-On

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Cactus Cattle

📍 Felt, OK

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Experienced Local Drivers for Cactus Cattle Haul Fleet Home Daily - Average $57,000 Annually + $2,000 Sign-On Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Clayton News Watch

Clayton News Watch

Clayton, NM
13
Followers
117
Post
670
Views
ABOUT

With Clayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Businessitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SoftwareMortgageNewsDaily.com

Customer Service, AE, MLO, Sales Mgt.; LOS, Sales, Workflow Tools; Lender Earnings Dissected: What is an IRLC?

As potential buyers of odd properties cogitate on Boston’s Skinny House (reportedly built to spite the owner’s neighbor & brother), and our industry mulls over Fannie’s decision to include rent payments in its credit decision, stock analysts are mulling over lender earnings. Earlier in the year this Commentary discussed IRLCs in the opening paragraph. (“Income and revenue are certainly metrics whence people make decisions. Is the profit on a locked, but not funded, loan something a lender should count on their balance sheet? And if so, if the loan falls out, is it a real loss? If you’re interested in accounting nuances, ask your CFO about Interest Rate Lock Commitments (IRLCs), an acronym for a lender’s locked pipeline.”) I mention this because IRLCs are figuring into lender’s results, and may continue to do so. More details below! Servicing figures greatly into earnings, and today’s podcast is available here has an interview with TMS’ Jason Kwasny focusing on how lenders should choose a subservicer. This week’s is sponsored by Richey May: bringing solutions and innovation through advisory, audit, tax, technology, and other services in the mortgage industry and in banking.
Spartanburg, SCspartanburgwater.org

SWS Administration Office Closure

Spartanburg Water is committed to providing for the health and safety of our employees, while continuing to provide the important services our customers and community depend on. In light of the recent increases in COVID-19 infections in our community, beginning Monday, August 16, the Main Lobby in our Administration Building at 200 Commerce St. will be closed to walk-in traffic.
Economysmallbiztrends.com

16 Great Customer Service Tips and Examples

Words no business owner wants to hear, yet words that can easily be triggered by a bad customer service experience. In this guide, we’ll help you avoid these situations by sharing 16 tips for providing amazing customer service, along with examples of real-life companies who put them into practice. What...
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Newark

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Newark: 1. Strategic Account Manager up to $200K; 2. General Manager - casual full-service restaurant; 3. Construction Administrative Assistant; 4. Customer Support Agent; 5. Shipping and Receiving Specialist; 6. Patient Care Coordinator / Rehab Aide
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Detroit

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Detroit: 1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week; 2. Conagra Dedicated - IN; 3. Outside Sales Representative; 4. Commercial Insurance Account Manager - Experienced; 5. Financial Services - Work

Comments / 0

Community Policy