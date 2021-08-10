No experience necessary — Burnt Prairie companies hiring now

(Burnt Prairie, IL) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Burnt Prairie companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry-Level Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Mach 1 Stores

📍 Fairfield, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mach 1 Stores of Fairfield, Illinois is looking to hire an Entry-Level Customer Service Associate to greet customers and efficiently handle our store's operational duties. Are you a customer service ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Dale, IL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $95,000/Year

🏛️ SYGMA - Evansville, IN

📍 Burnt Prairie, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Evansville, IN Recent Graduates Welcome - Up to $12,500 Sign-On Bonus - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful ...

4. Dispatch, PT Driver

🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District

📍 Grayville, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry Level, starting pay $15.50/hr., will train. $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum three-month training period Are ...