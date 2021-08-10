Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison, AR

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Harrison News Watch
Harrison News Watch
 4 days ago

(Harrison, AR) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Harrison are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bNQzkBa00

1. Independent Life Sales Agent - 100k yearly - No Experience Required

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales / Account Representative

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Harrison, AR

💰 $84,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

PMA USA is looking for highly motivated and talented individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and provide solutions for wealth preservation and creation to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Client Service Representative (9622)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Harrison, AR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Summary: * Part-time position * Report to a specific address * $10.00 - $12.00 per hour * Staff will be paid bi-weekly or twice monthly * Must be authorized to work in the United States * Background ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Assistant Manager (9622)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Harrison, AR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Summary * Part-time position * This job cannot be performed remotely * Report to a specific address * Must be authorized to work in the United States * Background check required * $10.50 - $13.00 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Concession Stand Operator -Branson Coaster

🏛️ Face Amusement Group Inc

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Concession Stand Operator - The Branson Coaster Fun Job! Flexible Schedule! $13 /Hour Looking for a fun place to work? With over 30+ years arcade/adventure business experience, FACE Amusement Group ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Home Caregiver

🏛️ Visiting Angels

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you seeking a part time or full time position as a personal caregiver? Design the schedule that works for you - Overnights and 12 hour shifts available! Join the Visiting Angels team in providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Front Desk Associate (Part Time Overnight) - $15 hr - WorldMark Branson Resort

🏛️ Wyndham Destinations

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Put the World on Vacation At Wyndham Destinations our mission is simple: to put the world on vacation. With a spirit of caring, creativity and fun, our teams help families and friends create memories ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Crew Member

🏛️ Scoops Ice Cream & Sandwiches

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time/Full Time: $9.50-$12/hour Our shop is looking for part time workers who love a fast-paced environment, are team players, and love engaging with customers! We love to treat people to our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Harrison News Watch

Harrison News Watch

Harrison, AR
61
Followers
141
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harrison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrison, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffl Agency#Iul#Life Insurance#Pma Usa Harrison#Amusement Group#Visiting Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy