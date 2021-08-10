Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Harrison, AR) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Harrison are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Independent Life Sales Agent - 100k yearly - No Experience Required

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Sales / Account Representative

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Harrison, AR

💰 $84,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

PMA USA is looking for highly motivated and talented individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and provide solutions for wealth preservation and creation to ...

4. Client Service Representative (9622)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Harrison, AR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Summary: * Part-time position * Report to a specific address * $10.00 - $12.00 per hour * Staff will be paid bi-weekly or twice monthly * Must be authorized to work in the United States * Background ...

5. Assistant Manager (9622)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Harrison, AR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Summary * Part-time position * This job cannot be performed remotely * Report to a specific address * Must be authorized to work in the United States * Background check required * $10.50 - $13.00 per ...

6. Concession Stand Operator -Branson Coaster

🏛️ Face Amusement Group Inc

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Concession Stand Operator - The Branson Coaster Fun Job! Flexible Schedule! $13 /Hour Looking for a fun place to work? With over 30+ years arcade/adventure business experience, FACE Amusement Group ...

7. Home Caregiver

🏛️ Visiting Angels

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you seeking a part time or full time position as a personal caregiver? Design the schedule that works for you - Overnights and 12 hour shifts available! Join the Visiting Angels team in providing ...

8. Front Desk Associate (Part Time Overnight) - $15 hr - WorldMark Branson Resort

🏛️ Wyndham Destinations

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Put the World on Vacation At Wyndham Destinations our mission is simple: to put the world on vacation. With a spirit of caring, creativity and fun, our teams help families and friends create memories ...

9. Crew Member

🏛️ Scoops Ice Cream & Sandwiches

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time/Full Time: $9.50-$12/hour Our shop is looking for part time workers who love a fast-paced environment, are team players, and love engaging with customers! We love to treat people to our ...