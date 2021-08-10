Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Harrison, AR) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Harrison are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Independent Life Sales Agent - 100k yearly - No Experience Required
🏛️ Family First Life
📍 Branson, MO
💰 $200,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...
2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Strength Life Insurance
📍 Branson, MO
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
3. Sales / Account Representative
🏛️ PMA USA
📍 Harrison, AR
💰 $84,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
PMA USA is looking for highly motivated and talented individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and provide solutions for wealth preservation and creation to ...
4. Client Service Representative (9622)
🏛️ Domino's
📍 Harrison, AR
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Summary: * Part-time position * Report to a specific address * $10.00 - $12.00 per hour * Staff will be paid bi-weekly or twice monthly * Must be authorized to work in the United States * Background ...
5. Assistant Manager (9622)
🏛️ Domino's
📍 Harrison, AR
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Summary * Part-time position * This job cannot be performed remotely * Report to a specific address * Must be authorized to work in the United States * Background check required * $10.50 - $13.00 per ...
6. Concession Stand Operator -Branson Coaster
🏛️ Face Amusement Group Inc
📍 Branson, MO
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Concession Stand Operator - The Branson Coaster Fun Job! Flexible Schedule! $13 /Hour Looking for a fun place to work? With over 30+ years arcade/adventure business experience, FACE Amusement Group ...
7. Home Caregiver
🏛️ Visiting Angels
📍 Branson, MO
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Are you seeking a part time or full time position as a personal caregiver? Design the schedule that works for you - Overnights and 12 hour shifts available! Join the Visiting Angels team in providing ...
8. Front Desk Associate (Part Time Overnight) - $15 hr - WorldMark Branson Resort
🏛️ Wyndham Destinations
📍 Branson, MO
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Put the World on Vacation At Wyndham Destinations our mission is simple: to put the world on vacation. With a spirit of caring, creativity and fun, our teams help families and friends create memories ...
9. Crew Member
🏛️ Scoops Ice Cream & Sandwiches
📍 Branson, MO
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part Time/Full Time: $9.50-$12/hour Our shop is looking for part time workers who love a fast-paced environment, are team players, and love engaging with customers! We love to treat people to our ...
