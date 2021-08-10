Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Junta, CO

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in La Junta

Posted by 
La Junta News Beat
La Junta News Beat
 4 days ago

(LA JUNTA, CO) Companies in La Junta are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in La Junta:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNQzjIr00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Fort Lyon, CO

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2540 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 La Junta, CO

💰 $2,540 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standard Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in La Junta, CO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2540 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 La Junta, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Taco Bell Team Member / Shift Leader (CO)

🏛️ Taco Bell

📍 La Junta, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Taco Bell, we're hungry for Mas. Mas Heart, Mas Flavor and Mas Value. If you want Mas in your life read on! Think About it... You enjoy people and providing friendly, accurate service to customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. In Home Senior Caregiver

🏛️ FirstLight HomeCare

📍 La Junta, CO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your Rewarding Career as a Caregiver Community Hero! Are you looking for a career where you can make a difference? Click here to see how we express our feelings about our caregiver heroes on the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Physical Therapist (PT) - Home Health - Sign On Bonus

🏛️ Encompass Home Health

📍 La Junta, CO

💰 $64,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$5000 SIGN ON BONUS Are you in search of a new career opportunity where you are the connection? If so, now is the time to choose Encompass Health as your employer. The Home Health & Hospice division ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Ordway, CO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,277 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 La Junta, CO

💰 $2,277 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in La Junta, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Fort Lyon, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Fort Lyon, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

La Junta News Beat

La Junta News Beat

La Junta, CO
30
Followers
192
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Junta News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
La Junta, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Standard Healthcare#Taco Bell Team#Taco Bell La Junta#Mas Value#Encompass Health#The Home Health Hospice#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Drivers Avg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy